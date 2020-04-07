Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market: Overview



Fire protection systems and fire detection management systems are installed in commercial kitchens and food processing units to help prevent fires and to reduce the impact of fires that can result in loss of life and property. Industrial food processing units that utilize high-energy cooking equipment are susceptible to fire accidents that can cause irreversible loss to life or property.



Commercial kitchens and food processing plants that involve cooking operations have commercial size cooking equipment that utilize hydrocarbon as fuel and release a significant amount of heat or energy on burning. Some of the commercial cooking equipment used in food processing units are industrial oil cookers, ovens, deep fat fryers, and other equipment.



Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market: Key Trends



The growth of the industrial cooking fire protection systems market is driven by inclusion of technology and modernization of commercial kitchens for increased efficiency. The market is further propelled by the need to offer protection against fire hazards to industrial kitchens that use high-energy cooking equipment.



Moreover, stringent regulations in place especially in developed countries that mandate industrial cooking operations to be equipped with reliable fire protection and fire detection systems is fostering the market's growth. With expansion of commercial food processing units and rising demand for commercially prepared food, the development of advanced fire protection systems is underway. Manufacturers of fire protection systems are investing heavily for the research and development of efficient and foolproof fire protection systems.



Some of the key food processing industries that are equipped with fire protection systems include meat and fish processing plants, dairy products manufacturing plants, sugar and confectionery manufacturing units, and tortilla and bakery products manufacturing units.



Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market: Market Potential



As technology penetrates in businesses for efficient operations, installation of automatic fire protection system is the most reliable solution against fire hazards in commercial food processing units. Automatic fire protection system are advantageous over traditional water-based fire suppression systems that actually exacerbate the ill effects of an accident. This is because wet sprinkler systems that are commonly used supplies water that extinguishes flames, however, causes extreme damage to equipment.



Honeywell has introduced Fire Alarm Aspirating Sensing Technology (FAAST) – the company's next generation fire sensing system to offset fire hazards at industrial food processing facilities. The development in aspiration smoke detection technology are enhancing the safety of these processing units, whilst limiting incidence of false fire alarm.



Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market: Regional Outlook



North America is currently the leading regional market for industrial cooking fire protection systems and is expected to retain its dominant position in the near future. Commercial cooking facilities in the region are equipped with advanced fire protection systems that raise alarm promptly on detection of smoke or in the event of excess grease accumulation that can cause fire.



Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant market for industrial cooking fire protection systems and is also expected to display the highest growth rate in the near future. In Asia Pacific, technological advancements and modernization of commercial kitchens for high quality service and to safeguard damage to life and property due to fire accidents is stirring growth of this market.



Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market: Competitive Landscape



Some of the leading players in the global industrial cooking fire protection systems market include Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, United Technologies Corporation, Emerson Electric & Co., Hochiki Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Controls Inc., Tyco International Plc, Ansul Incorporated, Gentex Corporation , and Halma Plc among others.



