Industrial Coupling Market: Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End Use Industry 2019-2025: Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

A new report published by Infinium Global Research on "Industrial Coupling Market(Types - Sleeve Coupling, Split Muff Coupling, Flexible Coupling, Gear Coupling, Fluid Coupling, and Others; Applications - Automotive, Chemical, Gas and Oil, Aerospace, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." Industrial coupling are devices used to couple shaft like elements in the power transmission applications. They are mainly used to provide rotational motion along with misalignment or end movement or both and lower the transmission of shock loads and connect rotating equipment.



Rising Focus on Lighter Vehicles and Demand for Better Energy Efficiency Generates Opportunities for Industrial Coupling Market



Rising consumption in automotive industry, mechanical flexibility in shafts, low vibrations in shafts and improved misalignment enhances growth for industrial coupling market. Increasing demand for protection of the automobile from overloading and surging adoption from gas, oil and chemical industries propels the growth of the global industrial coupling market. Moreover, rising focus on lighter vehicles and demand for better energy efficiency generates opportunities for industrial coupling market.



Dominance Held by Asia-Pacific in the Global Industrial Coupling Market



Geographically, Asia-Pacific holds a dominant share in the global industrial coupling market owing to growth in adoption of coupling in automotive, medical equipment, oil, gas and other industries. Also, stringent emission norms in emerging countries and technological advancements in coupling devices drives growth for the industrial coupling market in the region. North America and Europe are anticipated to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period.



Automotive Segment is Expected to Grow at a Rapid Pace Over the Forecast Period



According to the analyst, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of types and applications. Based on types the study includes sleeve coupling, split muff coupling, flexible coupling, gear coupling, fluid coupling, and others. Based on applications the study includes automotive, chemical, gas and oil, aerospace, and others. Automotive segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period owing to stringent government laws against emission.



Major Key Players in the Market



Based on the analysis of the market the leading companies in the study include KTR Systems GmbH, Dandong Colossus Group Co., Ltd., ABB Motors and Mechanical, Industrial Clutch Parts Ltd, Siemens AG, Altra Industrial Motion, Tsubakimoto Chain, Daido Precision Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., and Others.



In October 2019, ABB Motors and Mechanical announced acquiring a majority of 67 percent stakes in Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. "This investment is a further demonstration of ABB's commitment to enabling sustainable mobility," Tarak Mehta, President, ABB's Electrification business. "With China forging ahead in the development of a comprehensive e-mobility ecosystem, this acquisition will give ABB a significant role in delivering growth, working closely with SAIC and other leading Chinese car manufacturers."



"Chargedot was one of the first high-tech enterprises in China to focus on new energy vehicle charging solutions. By joining with ABB, we will be positioned strongly to make the next big leap forward," Mao Chunhua, CEO, Chargedot.



In October 2019, Seimens Healthineers AG announced completion of acquisition of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. "With the completion of the acquisition, we are opening up a new field for our Advanced Therapies business, tapping into adjacent growth markets with great potential for the future. We are taking an important step forward in the upgrading phase of our 2025 strategy," Bernd Montag, CEO, Siemens Healthineers AG.



"The combination of Siemens Healthineers' strong medical technology portfolio with its digital platforms and solutions, together with Corindus' precision robotics platform, has the potential to transform healthcare delivery so that, together, we can provide better care at lower cost," Mark J. Toland, former President and CEO, Corindus.



