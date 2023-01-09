Industrial Cyber Security Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Industrial Cyber Security Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Industrial Cyber Security market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM (United States), Honeywell (United States), ABB (Switzerland), Cisco (United States), Schneider (France), Rockwell (United States), Dell (United States), McAfee (United States).



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Gateway, Router, Ethernet Switches), Application (Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical and Manufacturing, Others), Organization Size (Large, SMEâ€™s), Solutions (Antivirus, Firewall, DDos, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), SCADA)



Scope of the Report of Industrial Cyber Security

Industrial cyber security is a growing area of concern which includes the industrial control systems, network security, the hardware and the network solutions which is made for the secured operation of plants and machines in the industries. Industrial cyber security helps in managing, monitoring and are connected centrally thereby operates by machines like robotics, power plants and other energy related systems. Further, increasing demand for industrial cyber security in various end-use industries, viz. automotive, aerospace, oil and gas and many others are anticipated to foster the growth of the global market. On the other hand, increasing adoption of IoT in industrial control systems and cloud security solutions can also contribute to the market growth.



March 2019, PAS Global, LLC, the leading solution provider of industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, process safety, and asset reliability in the energy, power, and process industries, announced today the release of PAS Cyber Integrity 6.3. The new release includes risk analytics which provides a unique approach to continuously measure and identify cybersecurity risks to multi-vendor OT (Operational Technology) endpoints, as well as forensic analysis capabilities that provide deep insight into the impact and propagation of a cyber attack.



Market Drivers:

Increased Adoption of Cloud based Solutions

Rising Number of Cyber Crime Related Incidents in Various End-use Industries

Increasing Adoption of IoT in Industrial Control Systems



Market Trends:

Early Adoption of Innovative Technologies and Increasing Number of Web Based Applications



Opportunities:

Rising Internet Penetration Globally

Increasing Investment in Cloud Based Services and Solutions

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



