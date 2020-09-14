Industrial Cybersecurity Market Worth $22.5 Billion in 2025

Suite 430, Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Security type (Network, Endpoint, Application, Cloud, Wireless and Others), Offering (Products and Solutions & Services), End-User (Power, Utilities, Transportation, Chemicals & Manufacturing and Others) & Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Cybersecurity Market is expected to grow at a CAGR% of 5.8% from USD 16.9 billion in 2020 to USD 22.5 billion in 2025. The primary reasons for this rise in demand is the increasing number of cyber-attacks on industrial control systems.



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=37646764



Application Security to grow at highest CAGR of ICS market, by service type, in 2020



Application security refers to the security of software and code from external and internal threats, including web attacks, DDoS attacks, site scraping, and fraud. It involves security policies to protect industrial applications and confidential information from both random and targeted application security attacks. It is a structured practice for the protection of applications, using hardware, software, and operational policies. Application security comprises the protection of SCADA applications and critical controllers, which are responsible for the proper running of industrial processes. A few of the major players who offer application security are CyberArk Software Inc. (US), Belden Incorporated (US), and Cisco Systems Inc. (US). Application security is important because more applications are available, nowadays, over various networks that can be connected to the cloud due to which there might be increased attacks and data breaches. Application security is of different types, namely, authentication, authorization, encryption, logging, and application security testing. Application developers that create different applications use application security for testing the software solutions they develop to ensure that there are no vulnerabilities in the newly developed application.



Transportation application to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



The growing dependence of people on technologies and web-based applications has led to an increase in the risk of cyber threats. Road, rail, and metro networks are physically integrated with each other and with other modes of transport. In all transportation modes, such as highways, aviation, maritime, surface transportation pipelines and industrial control systems, are used.



Cyberattacks on transportation systems can lead to a delay in operation, theft of data, and passenger injury, among others. With the adoption of new technologies in transportation, the complexity has increased. This has raised security challenges in terms of response to threats and prevention of threats by using the available resources. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) (US) has introduced several relevant security rules and regulations to secure transportation systems from cyberattacks. Companies such as Transdyn (US) and GE Transportation (US) help transit authorities to control real-time train power control systems, wayside signals, create new train schedules, automatically change tracks, and monitor trains from a single control unit.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Cybersecurity Market"



200 – Tables



72 – Figures



259 – Pages



Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=37646764



North America to hold largest share of ICS market in 2020



The industrial cybersecurity market in North America, based on country, can be segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The rising number of cybercrimes in the US has resulted in increased demand for industrial cybersecurity solutions. Organizations in the US are more focused on saving their data and prevent cybercrimes, which is the prime reason for the US to hold the largest market share in 2025.



A few key players operating in the TIC market are IBM Corporation (US); Cisco Systems, Inc. (US); Honeywell International Inc., Fortinet (US); Splunk (US), Broadcom INC (US); Fireeye (US); Proofpoint (US); Microsoft (US); Palo Alto Networks (US); and Dell, Inc. (US).



Related Reports:



Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market by Device & Technology (Sensor, RFID, Industrial Robotics, DCS, Condition Monitoring, Networking Technology), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless, Field Technology), Software (PLM, MES, SCADA), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2025



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441