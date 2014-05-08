Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Estimated to Reach $6.9 Billion in 2019 - MarketsandMarkets

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- The report "Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market by Type (SCR & SNCR), by Application (Utilities & Industries), by Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, & ROW) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019", defines and segments the global Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenue. The Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services market value will grow from an estimated $4,907.8 million in 2013 to $6,946.8 by 2019, with a CAGR of 6.0% from

2014 to 2019.



Browse 78 market data tables 63 figures spread through 181 pages and in-depth TOC on “Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019”

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-denox-systems-services-market-39328524.html



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The increasing stringency of regulations on emission of NOx gases from industries is driving the market of DeNOx systems and services. The power generation is the biggest end-user of the systems. This can be attributed to the fact that the power plants use high efficient and capital intensive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for “end of pipe” NOx control.



The European market for DeNOx systems and services is affected by the recent economic crisis, with no significant investments in sectors such as power generation, oil refineries capacity expansion, metal processing units, etc. However, the market in the Eastern Europe has performed well in the past few years. This is primarily because most of the countries in this region entered the European Union, in the 2004 and 2007 EU enlargement and have to comply the regulations on NOx emission legislated by the EU commission. There was significant number of installations in the U.S., amidst stringent regulations by the U.S. EPA.



The top companies in the industrial NOx control systems and services market include Alstom SA (France), Babcock & Wilcox Co. (U.S.), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan). The industrial NOx treatment systems and services industry is focused on development of new technology to address the high cost of SCR systems and low efficiency of SNCR systems simultaneously.



The report identifies different types of secondary NOx control systems namely Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR) systems. The report also analyzed the market in different application areas such as utilities and industries across different regions.



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