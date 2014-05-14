Fast Market Research recommends "Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market by Type (SCR & SNCR), by Application (Utilities & Industries), by Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, & ROW) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019
Combustion of fossil fuel for applications such as power generation, waste incineration, industrial boilers, kilns or furnaces, etc. will emit harmful NOx gases. The concern to curb air pollution has resulted in legislation of certain regulations on these gases at country and regional level. Emission limits has been stipulated for various utilities and industries. This mandated the industries to install and operate DeNOx systems and services.
In this report, markets for different types of end-of-pipe solutions for NOx control market are analyzed. Classification of the DeNOx systems and services can be made on the basis of types of technology used in treating flue gas for reduction of NOx gases to elemental nitrogen and water. Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR) are the major systems covered in the report. SCR systems and the associated services represent the major market share for DeNOx systems and services followed by the later.
The DeNOx systems are usually installed in utilities such as coal-fired power plants, natural gas-fired power plants, gas turbines, biomass plants, etc. and in industries such as cement plants, metal processing units, etc. The coal-fired plants release high amounts of NOx gases and hence in countries in such as China, European Countries and U.S., these plants have to install and operate SCR or SNCR systems to comply the stringent regulations. Coal-fired power plants typically install SCR systems for better efficiency whereas industries prefer SNCR systems over SCR to avoid huge initial capital costs and operation and maintenance costs.
The largest share of DeNOx systems market is catered by the Asia-Pacific region. Currently, China is the principal consumer of DeNOx systems. Furthermore, the country is estimated to hold the position approximately for the next five years. China under its 12th Five Year Plan prioritized emission control of harmful gases such as SO2, NOx and particulate matter among others. Following the legislation under the plan, all industries and utilities are mandated to install emission control equipment to restrict emission of these gases below the allowed stipulated limit. The plan eventually drives the DeNOx systems and services market in Asia-Pacific.
Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share (Value), By Geography
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Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
1.1 Scope of the Report
The global DeNOx systems and services market is profoundly analyzed in terms of revenue ($million) by the following segmentations.
By Type
- Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)
- Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR)
By Applications
- Utilities
- Industries
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