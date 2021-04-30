New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- The global Industrial Diamond market is forecast to reach USD 2.30 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Industrial diamonds are those intended for industrial use, mainly as a cutting or abrasive tool. In general, industrial diamonds are irregularly shaped, of the wrong color, and are of vital importance in the modern metallurgy and mining industries. Their usefulness comes from the fact that diamond is the hardest natural substance known. Globally, the increased demand for high-strength abrasives for several industrial purposes and the increase in disposable income and overall economic growth of a region are the main drivers of industrial diamond growth.



This is the latest report covering the current COVID-19 scenario. The coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected every aspect of the worldwide industry. It has brought along various changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the research report. The report discusses all the major aspects of the market with expert opinions on the current status along with historical data.



Key players mentioned in the research report are:



ALROSA, De Beers, Applied Diamond Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Industrial Diamond Laboratories, Inc., Scio Diamond Technology Corporation, Industrial Abrasives Ltd., ILJIN Diamond Co., Ltd., Invedia, and IDC (Holdings) Ltd. among others.



In terms of End-Use, the global Industrial Diamond market can be segmented into:



Construction



Transportation System



Machinery Manufacturing



Mining Services (drilling)



Electronics



Others



In terms of types, the global Industrial Diamond market can be segmented into:



Natural Industrial Diamond



Synthetic Industrial Diamond



The Industrial Diamond Market is analyzed on the basis of dynamics of demand and supply, pricing, total volume produced, revenue generated, and others. The manufacturing is studied on the basis of several factors such as manufacturing plant distribution, industry production, production capacity, and research and development. It also delivers accurate market evaluations with the use of SWOT analysis, investment analysis, returns analysis, and growth trend analysis, and others.



For geographical segmentation, regional supply, application-wise, and type-wise demand, key players, and others, this report covers the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the market that covers the product offerings, services, market shares, and business overview. This Industrial Diamond Market research report covers various dynamic aspects like the market drivers, restraints and challenges, and growth prospects. The prominent and leading companies are profiled in the report.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The prices of natural diamonds are volatile due to the uncertainty of supply and demand. However, there are no production constraints associated with products grown in the laboratory. As a result, major manufacturers are focusing their attention on the introduction of laboratory-grown counterparts for industrial applications.



Synthetic diamonds are also widely used in super-abrasive tools, such as grinding wheels, cutting tools, and drilling and dressing tools, among others, for the manufacture of products in the automotive, medical, aerospace, and electronics industries. Therefore, the increased demand for super-abrasives should also stimulate the demand for synthetic diamonds.



The main growth opportunities for the industrial diamond market are the increase in infrastructure and the growth of the construction industry and research and development activities to reduce production costs and increase the scope of industrial diamonds.



North America is expected to grow at a rapid speed, with the U.S. leading occupying the larger share. The country is among the largest consumers and producers of synthetic diamonds. It is estimated that the nations require to spend USD 4.5 trillion to enhance their state of roads, dams, bridges, airports, and schools. This will likely boost the market share in the North American region.



