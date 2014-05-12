Industrial Door Company IDC-Automatic Celebrates 40 Years in Business

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- IDC-Automatic, a company that offers top-notch Minneapolis garage door service and a wide selection of garage doors, is proud to announce that they have been in business for 40 years. The industrial door company, which was founded in 1974, manufactures and installs a variety of high performance residential, industrial and custom garage doors for both homes and businesses, as well as garage door repair Minneapolis clients can rely on.



The Minneapolis garage doors company has come a long way since it was first started by Gerry Sizer out of his home. Over the years, the company has grown significantly, thanks to the Sizer family’s hard work and dedication. Today Gerry’s children, Jodi Boldenow and Jeremy Sizer, have stepped into the roles of second generation owners. The family is proud to stand behind each and every door they manufacture and sell—from industrial garage doors for businesses to classic and attractive wooden garage doors for local homeowners.



The garage door Minneapolis MN company has accomplished a lot over the past four decades. The company now employs 35 field technicians and installers to help ensure both timely and efficient installations. They have been voted the number one residential garage door company three years in a row by garage door industry professionals, and are proud to be ranked with the BBB.



“We are uniquely positioned to provide the largest garage door delivery, service and installation in the Twin Cities,” noted Boldenow, adding that they also offer extended hours with no extra fees.



And, unlike other garage door Minneapolis area companies that rely on the work of subcontractors, IDC-Automatic’s own employees do all the manufacturing, installation and servicing of the doors.



IDC’s Aluminum Sectional Doors have gotten a lot of attention over the years for being exceptionally strong, durable and handsome. Boldenow noted that they are idea for fire houses, car washes, auto dealership and service centers, and tire stores. The product offerings include insulated steel garage doors, insulated flush garage doors, insulated and non-insulated ribbed garage doors, and specialty doors and products.



“As you browse our website, we hope you will begin to think differently about garage doors. With endless possibilities for industrial and residential garage doors, IDC-Automatic will quickly become your ‘Garage Door Place,’” Boldenow said.



About IDC-Automatic

IDC-Automatic was founded in 1974 on the premise that if a company offering custom made garage doors put its staff and customers first, the best products and service would follow. That is exactly what happened. Today the IDC-Automatic family operates on a firm tradition of bringing their customers automatic garage doors and service solutions that are first in every class. They carry a full line of residential garage doors, custom made garage doors, automatic garage doors and commercial doors to fit any application. For more information, please visit http://www.idc-automatic.com/