New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2022 -- HTF MI released most extensive analysis of Industrial Electric Furnace market from a regional market perspective – forecast to 2028. A detailed overview of the major equipment providers from Industrial Electric Furnace is included for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), the Americas, China, Japan and Rest of World. Furthermore, the Global Industrial Electric Furnace Market study includes industrial manufacturing subsectors analysis and a comparison of revenue growth in the Industrial Electric Furnace market with key underlying growth factors and trends. Finally, market shares for leading vendors in the Industrial Electric Furnace market is presented.



Currently, most established players – OEMs, suppliers are working on strategies to cope with shifting growth patterns in Industrial Electric Furnace due to unexpected high demand and supply aspects in more mature technologies. To accurately gauge the pulse of the Industrial Electric Furnace market; manufacturers like Danieli, Siemens, SMS, TENOVA, Primetals Technologies, DongXong, Steel Plantech, TYMEC, IHI, Doshi, Sermak Metal, OTTO JUNKER, Inductotherm Group, ABP Induction Systems, ECM Technologies, Electrotherm, EFD Induction, Ajax Tocco, Indotherm & Megatherm were studied thoroughly and profiled.



Global mega-trends in Industrial Electric Furnace industry – shifting growth patterns and increasing pace of digitization



Highlights of Global Industrial Electric Furnace Market Study



- Global and regional market share estimates of leading suppliers for total Industrial Electric Furnace, , Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2022 to 2028, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 11.7., Industrial Electric Arc Furnace & Industrial Induction Furnace.

- Analyse and measure the Global Industrial Electric Furnace Market by identifying consumption across various application/end use verticals - Metal Smelting, Ore Smelting & Others.

- Analyses of multiple economic indicators affecting Global Industrial Electric Furnace Market like tracking industrial capacity, machinery production, real GDP, and capital expenditure (CAPEX).

- Growth forecasts for 22+ Industrial Electric Furnace markets to 2028 in terms of US dollar revenues, unit shipments, and average selling price.



Actuals & Forecast: Frequency & Time Period



? Historical Years (2022 to 2028)

? Base year (2022)

? Annual forecast (2022-2028)



Extracts from Table of Content of Global Version



Chapter 1 Market Overview

1.1 Scope

1.2 Manufacturing Process Analysis

1.3 Raw Materials & Suppliers

1.4 Industrial Chain

1.5 Supply Chain Analysis



Chapter 2 Industrial Electric Furnace Market Dynamics

2.1 Market factor Analysis

2.2 ImpactC of ovid-19

2.3 Drivers

Chapter 3 Industrial Electric Furnace Market Size by Revenue [USD M], Shipment [Units], Prices (USD/Unit) (2022 to 2028)

3.1. North America: Industrial Electric Furnace Market Analysis by Country

3.1.1. United States

3.1.2. Canada

3.1.3. Mexico

3.1.4. North America Market by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2022 to 2028, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 11.7., Industrial Electric Arc Furnace & Industrial Induction Furnace]

3.1.5. North America Market by Application [Metal Smelting, Ore Smelting & Others]



3.2 Asia Pacific Market Analysis by Country

3.2.1. China

3.2.2. Japan

3.2.3. India

3.2.4. South Korea

3.2.5. Australia

3.2.6. Southeast Asia

3.2.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

3.2.8. Asia Pacific by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2022 to 2028, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 11.7., Industrial Electric Arc Furnace & Industrial Induction Furnace]

3.2.9. Asia Pacific by Application [Metal Smelting, Ore Smelting & Others]



3.3 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Market Analysis by Country

3.3.1. Germany

3.3.2. France

3.3.3. Italy

3.3.4. the United Kingdom

3.3.5. Netherlands

3.3.6. Nordic Nations

3.3.7. South Africa

3.3.8. Middle East

3.3.9. Rest of EMEA

3.3.10. EMEA by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2022 to 2028, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 11.7., Industrial Electric Arc Furnace & Industrial Induction Furnace]

3.3.11 EMEA by Application [Metal Smelting, Ore Smelting & Others]



3.4 South America: Industrial Electric Furnace Market Analysis by Country

3.4.1. Brazil

3.4.2. Argentina

3.4.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 4 Industrial Electric Furnace Manufacturers Analysis

4.1 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

4.1.1 Sales Channel

4.1.2 Industrial Electric Furnace Distributors

4.1.3 Industrial Electric Furnace Customer



4.2 Market Share Analysis by Players (2022)

4.3 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

4.4 Industrial Electric Furnace Market [Y-o-Y Growth & (%) Market Share by Manufacturers]

4.5 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Headquarter, Geographic Footprints, Product Specifications, Key Development Activities …)

