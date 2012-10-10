Industrial Electrician Screening by Scientific Management Techniques Lowers Cost of Hiring

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Electrical Skills Assessment using the hands-on Electrical Testing Device (ETD) lowers the risk and cost of hiring and drives performance by identifying skills prior to hire. Scientific Management Techniques’ (SMT) Electrical Skills Test Device (ESTD) is designed to screen and train for industrial electricians and electro-mechanic production positions.



The device provides a means of quantitatively screening candidates for industrial electrician positions, for use in evaluating job applicants and as a grading device for training purposes. The ESTD resembles an industrial control panel and was designed in a joint effort by an electrical engineer and a training director who realized the difficulty of evaluating the abilities of electricians.



The Electrical Skills Test Device acts as an industrial control device. Utilizing signals from standard output devices, the tool sequences through a series of inputs and resets itself. This cycle is repeated continuously as long as the device is in working order.



The ESTD identifies and measures candidates understanding of the principles and fundamentals of electricity and how they are applied in an industrial setting. The process identifies the ability to troubleshoot industrial control systems properly using provided schematic and troubleshooting tools.



The device is designed to separate electricians of different skill levels on the basis of time spent problem solving a designated set of programmed malfunctions. In addition to purely objective time ranking, the ESTD will also give an indication of specific strengths and weaknesses of the candidate.



Scientific Management Techniques, www.scientific-management.com, has delivered industrial skills training and assessment services for four decades. There are two primary objectives when providing industrial training:



Deliver highly effective training that immediately impacts productivity, and



Deliver the training quickly and efficiently returning manpower back to production as soon as possible



Industrial leaders do not have the skilled production personnel needed to maintain high output and quality levels even while unemployment rates exceed 8%. Stephen Berry, President of SMT, commented, "SMT is on the front line of the industrial skills shortage working with global manufacturing clients daily to deliver skill solutions that drive performance on the production floor. We train to the critical skills required to operate, maintain, and troubleshoot an industrial facility. Our extensive experience provides a unique insight regarding the skills required to optimize industrial performance.”



Scientific Management Techniques is the global leader in performance-based skill assessments for industry. The assessment capabilities, together with demand-driven skills training program, are used in manufacturing and education organizations in thirty-one countries to solve the skills shortage and drive industrial productivity.



Scientific Management Techniques Inc.

http://www.scientific-management.com

Stephen Berry, President

pr@scientific-management.com

603-421-0222