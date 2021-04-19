Industrial Engineering Jobs Across the USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- Industrial engineering jobs can take talented people in many different directions. Space programs are fairly familiar territory in the US but there are many jurisdictions where this is developing work that still has plenty of firsts. For example, in March of this year engineers in Tunisia marked the launch of the country's first ever domestically made satellite. The satellite - named Challenge-1 - was designed and built by engineers working for a local telecommunications giant and made it into space alongside a number of other satellites travelling on a rocket launched from Kazakhstan. The successful launch of Challenge-1 has made Tunisia the sixth country in Africa to build its own satellite and to see it end up in space. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Tunisia was already struggling with an economic crisis resulting in a talent drain in industrial engineering jobs across the country. It is hoped that the very public coverage of Challenge-1 and the fact that it has been designed and built locally will attract more Tunisians into the aerospace sector in the country and help it to develop. This is especially so given that many of the engineers who built Challenge-1 were educated in Tunisia and aged between 25 and 30.



Established in 2012, LVI Associates USA is a leading specialist recruiter for the infrastructure sector, including for industrial engineering jobs. The firm provides specialist, comprehensive support to organizations and individuals in this industry, built on the unwavering belief that infrastructure professionals have the potential to change people's lives. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions are designed to support collaboration and progress across this dynamic industry, to help facilitate the right connections and make tackling the challenging of business-critical talent simpler and more effective. The US is a great example of a country that has taken huge strides forward as a result of the infrastructure professionals driving its innovation and expansion. LVI Associates USA continues to work with a broad spectrum of organizations and a network of talented professionals to ensure that this industry - and the economy and people it supports - continues to thrive. As part of the Phaidon International Group, LVI Associates USA is a go to partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies, adding a strong international dimension and connections to a deep local knowledge of the infrastructure sector - including industrial engineering jobs - across the USA. Consultants are trained to provide expert support to talented people and growing companies, helping to streamline hiring processes and move past challenges and obstacles, such as those created by the pandemic.



LVI Associates USA combines the knowledge and experience of working in the US market for nearly a decade with extensive networks, including a large network of mid to senior professionals and connections at businesses across the industry. The firm works in cities throughout the country and there are opportunities available in locations including Dallas and Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Charlotte and Boston. LVI Associates USA consultants provide support across a range of specialist areas in infrastructure recruitment, including building services, industrial engineering jobs, forensics, power, renewable energy, transportation and construction. The demand for talent remains high in these industries, particularly renewable energy which is now the fastest growing energy industry in the world.



There are multiple roles available through LVI Associates USA in all of these areas. Some of the opportunities currently available through the firm include: Site Development Project Manager, Managing Director [Valuation and Forensic Services], Senior Water/Wastewater Engineer, Drainage Project Manager, Director of Forensic Services, Senior Building Envelope Consultant, Project Manager [Transportation] and Senior Traffic Engineer. The expertise at Selby Jennings goes hand in hand with extensive national and international resources and the ability to make positive change and collaboration happen for organizations and individuals alike.



"The challenges of 2020 also presented us with a unique opportunity to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to our clients and prove the resourcefulness and agility of our team," commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "we now enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates and the confidence of having risen to the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent. Despite the complications of the past year our team has shown itself to be versatile in the face of disruption and committed to ensuring clients remain able to secure business-critical talent on a global scale."



