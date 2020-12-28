Industrial Enzymes Market Report 2020 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2027 : AB Enzymes, Advanced Enzyme, Amano Enzyme Inc., Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- The industrial enzymes market is set to attain a valuation of USD 6.41 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8%. The applications of industrial enzymes are widespread in several industries including food processing, healthcare, textiles, animal feed, detergents and cleaners, leather processing, bio-fuel, and cosmetics. Based on the source, the market is segmented as plants, microorganisms and animals.



Key participants include AB Enzymes, Advanced Enzyme, Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE, Biocatalysts, BioResource International Inc., Chr. Hansen Holdings AS, DowDuPont, DSM NV, and Novozymes, among others.



The Global Industrial Enzymes Market Research Report offers an in-depth analysis of the Industrial Enzymes industry and the economic scenario for business management that offers development and profitability for the key players in the market. The report on the Global Industrial Enzymes Market covers the latest impact of the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected every aspect of life and has drastically altered the market dynamics. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the rapidly changing market dynamics along with the initial and future impact of the pandemic on the overall market. Moreover, the report offers crucial insights into the current and future growth aspects of the market.



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the industrial enzymes market is the increase in demand for food and beverages product owing to the increase in consumer disposable income and changing lifestyle. Enhancement in biotechnology has boosted the growth of the enzymes market. The availability of growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector is also driving the market. Some of the prominent players are Advanced Enzyme, AB Enzymes, Amano BASF SE, Biocatalysts, Enzyme Inc., Chr. Hansen Holdings AS, DowDuPont, BioResource International Inc., DSM NV, and Novozymes.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Industrial Enzymes market on the basis of Type, Source, Application, and Region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Amylases

Glucanases

Cellulases

Proteases

Lipases

Others



Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Microorganisms

Plants

Animals



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Food Processing

Animal Feed

Healthcare

Textiles

Leather Processing

Detergents and Cleaners

Bio-Fuel

Cosmetics

Others



Regional Analysis



According to reports, the North America region may witness high growth in the industrial enzymes markets over the forecast period. This is due to increasing awareness in environment-related issues, extensive R&D, and enhanced productivity making the US the major market contributor.



Key Features of the Industrial Enzymes Market Report:



The report encompasses Industrial Enzymes market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report provides an extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Industrial Enzymes industry



