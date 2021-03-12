Industrial Enzymes Market Size to Reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2027 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The industrial enzyme market is fueled by the rising demand for food and beverages due to the increase in disposable income and changing lifestyle. Introduction of bio-fuel as a substitution for fossil fuels and a conventional source of energy is also encouraging the growth of the market. Governments across the world are encouraging consumers to switch to bio-fuel to encourage a clean and green environment. Another driving factor is the rising investment in food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries. Advancement in biotechnology is also encouraging the growth of the market in the field of protein engineering. The Global Industrial Enzymes market is forecasted to reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8%.



North America has the largest market share in the Industrial Enzyme Market. Increasing demand for food and rise in disposable income of the people is driving the market. The region invests heavily in the food and beverage industry. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to be the highest growing market due to the rising demand for food and beverage from the growing population in countries like India and China.



Key participants include AB Enzymes, Advanced Enzyme, Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE, Biocatalysts, BioResource International Inc., Chr. Hansen Holdings AS, DowDuPont, DSM NV, and Novozymes, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Industrial Enzymes market on the basis of Type, Source, Application, and Region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Amylases

Glucanases

Cellulases

Proteases

Lipases

Others



Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Microorganisms

Plants

Animals



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Food Processing

Animal Feed

Healthcare

Textiles

Leather Processing

Detergents and Cleaners

Bio-Fuel

Cosmetics

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest



With new innovations and advancement of technologies in the food industry, the market for industrial enzyme has found a niche in fat modification and sweetener technology, hence driving the growth of the market.

Proteases hold the largest market share of 22% in the year 2018 and are forecasted to hold a market share of 23% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 4.4% throughout the forecast period.



Protease is an essential enzyme as it is used for digestion of protein. It can hydrolyze every type of protein as long as they are not components of living cells.



Lipases hold the market share of 19% in the year 2018 and are forecasted to hold a market share of 20% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.



Microorganisms are the primary source for industrial enzyme as they are economical, effective and are easily available.



Microorganisms hold the largest market share of 37% in the year 2018 and are forecasted to hold a market share of 38% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 4.2% throughout the forecast period.

Food Processing holds the largest market share of 15% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold a market share of 16% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.

Bio-Fuel holds a market share of 12% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 0.83 Billion in the year 2026 with the highest annual growth rate of 4.9% throughout the forecast period.



