Industrial Equipment for Hand Trucks Respects Magline and Listening to the Dealer Network

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Industrial Equipment for Hand Trucks and Casters, Inc. opened in 1946 as a Material Handling and Equipment Super Store. Industrial Equipment supplies casters, hand trucks, pallet equipment, and dollies to Midwest clients like Boeing, Raytheon, Sysco, Pepsi, Coke, Budweiser, Miller, Coors, Spirit Aerostar, and LDF. The company sells to the public. The showroom is located in Overland Park, Kansas. Industrial Equipment ships throughout the United States and Canada.



Industrial Equipment became a full-line Magliner distributor in 1999 when they decided to invest in the complete product line and made Magliner the premier hand-truck offering. One of the industry trends that Scott Duncan, Owner and Manager of Retail and Online Sales Division of Industrial Equipment for Hand Trucks and Casters, Inc. noticed over the last year is the stiffer competition and aggressive marketing of competing lines. Magline responds well to the challenge and listens to its dealer network to make improvements and adjustments to keep business competitive.



Duncan advocated the importance of the relationship with Magline, “I have a personal relationship with everyone at Magline and that became stronger when meeting with everyone at a dealer conference. Most of my vendors come to Kansas to meet with me, but going to the Magliner plant made that experience more memorable. I forged friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime.”



Andrea Horner, Marketing Manager for Magline, commented, “Industrial Equipment Company is a consistently strong Magline partner providing invaluable support of the Magliner product line. Scott Duncan brings fresh ideas and innovative selling to ensure they are able to satisfy customers across multiple material handling segments.”



Duncan declared the best part of being a leading Magline distributor, “When we sell and ship a Magline hand-truck and the buyer knows it is a quality product, there are no surprises.”



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



About Magline, Inc.

Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209