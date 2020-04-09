Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- A highly pivotal space of the smart technology vertical, industrial ethernet market has garnered commendable acclaim in the last few years. Industrial ethernet protocols are known to establish a flexible, scalable, and ubiquitous network that conveniently connects components as and when required.



The demand for this software is exponentially high among myriad end-use sectors on account of the rising expenditure on infrastructure and the increasing requirement to enhance performance and network flexibility. Indeed, companies have even been upgrading their already existing Ethernet protocols for performance improvisation, strengthening their stance in industrial ethernet market.



Citing an instance of the aforementioned statement, recently, The CLPA declared that Renesas Electronics plans to incorporate a gigabit physical layer in its R-IN32M4-CL2 IE communication system-on-chip, through which R-IN32M4-CL2 will now be able to support the CC-Link IE network connectivity with reduced external components. In addition, it would be able to automation system developers embed the CC-Link IE into variable speed drives, PLCs, robots, and motion controllers.



The competitive spectrum of industrial ethernet market comprises a host of biggies such as ABB, B&R Industrial Automation, Beckhoff Automation, Belden Inc., Bosch Rexroth, Cisco, Eaton, Honeywell, MOXA, Omron Industrial Automation Europe, Parker Hannifin, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Yaskawa America, Inc. - Drives & Motion Division.



Shifting preferences for smart grids along with increasing government funding toward transition of traditional grids into smart grids are expected to stimulate the industrial ethernet market trends. Aged traditional grids are going through a transition of modernization activities further creating opportunities for incorporation of industrial ethernet.



A major player Siemens claimed that incorporation of its product lines namely, SCALANCE and RUGGEDCOM, across the energy & power sector reduced the chances of asset downtime by 66%. The energy & power application segment accounted for a significant industrial ethernet market share in 2018 and will further continue growing at a steady pace.



The Hardware segment is anticipated to account for a major volume of the industrial ethernet market share, because it provides the necessary infrastructure for any network to run smoothly. Huge deployments of such hardware devices to cater to the connectivity requirements across various industry verticals will drive the segmental growth.



Industrial ethernet networks require a host of several hardware devices to establish the network connectivity and ensure throughout high bandwidth and network performance.



The Asia Pacific industrial Ethernet market will expand at a significant rate during 2019-2025 owing to the increasing necessity of grid conversion from traditional to smart grids. The region witnesses the presence of major growing economies such as India and China which are growing at an exponential pace. So, meeting the power requirements emerging from the residential and industrial establishments is a key challenge before the government.



Favorable government policies to deploy smart grid infrastructure owing to the reduced energy losses and incorporation of renewable energy sources into the existing grids will strongly support the Asia Pacific industrial ethernet market growth. For instance, China declared to invest USD 77.6 billion over the term of next 10 years for converting traditional grids into smart grids.



