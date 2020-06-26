Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- A highly pivotal space of the smart technology vertical, industrial ethernet market has garnered commendable acclaim in the last few years. Industrial ethernet protocols are known to establish a flexible, scalable, and ubiquitous network that conveniently connects components as and when required.



The demand for this software is exponentially high among myriad end-use sectors on account of the rising expenditure on infrastructure and the increasing requirement to enhance performance and network flexibility. Indeed, companies have even been upgrading their already existing Ethernet protocols for performance improvisation, strengthening their stance in industrial ethernet industry.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2437



The manufacturing and automotive sectors have been widely implementing industrial IoT to improve the efficiency of the production process and supply chain, further driving the market trends. Moreover, growing inclinations toward industry 4.0 trends owing to enhance the industrial processes such as production and logistics are anticipated to accelerate the industrial ethernet market outlook.



The Major Key Players in the Industrial Ethernet Market are as Follows:

1. ABB

2. B&R Industrial Automation

3. Beckhoff Automation

4. Belden Inc.

5. Bosch Rexroth

6. Cisco

7. Eaton

8. Honeywell

9. MOXA

10. Omron Industrial Automation Europe

11. Parker Hannifin

12. Rockwell Automation

13. Siemens

14. Schneider Electric

15. Yaskawa America, Inc. - Drives & Motion Division



The Hardware segment is anticipated to account for a major volume of the industrial ethernet market share, because it provides the necessary infrastructure for any network to run smoothly. Huge deployments of such hardware devices to cater to the connectivity requirements across various industry verticals will drive the segmental growth.



Industrial ethernet networks require a host of several hardware devices to establish the network connectivity and ensure throughout high bandwidth and network performance.



The hardware and software components originate from a range of manufacturers, they are needed to be integrated to with the existing systems so that the network runs flawlessly. This will lead to an increase in demand for integration, installation and maintenance services further fostering the growth of the service segment.



Moreover, the rising trends of BYOD among the enterprises has also fueled the deployments of several network devices. Consequently, the growing number of network devices is posing a challenge for the IT teams to manage these devices efficiently, leading towards increasing demand for service providers.



The Asia Pacific industrial Ethernet market will expand at a significant rate during 2019-2025 owing to the increasing necessity of grid conversion from traditional to smart grids. The region witnesses the presence of major growing economies such as India and China which are growing at an exponential pace. So, meeting the power requirements emerging from the residential and industrial establishments is a key challenge before the government.



Get this report Customized to your requirements @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2437



Favorable government policies to deploy smart grid infrastructure owing to the reduced energy losses and incorporation of renewable energy sources into the existing grids will strongly support the Asia Pacific industrial ethernet market growth. For instance, China declared to invest USD 77.6 billion over the term of next 10 years for converting traditional grids into smart grids.



Some Points From Table Of Content: -

Chapter 5. Industrial Ethernet Market, By Component

5.1. Key trends, by component

5.2. Hardware

5.2.1. Ethernet hardware market size, 2014-2025

5.2.2. Switches

5.2.2.1. Switches market size, 2014-2025

5.2.3. Hubs, routers & gateways

5.2.3.1. Hubs, routers and gateways market size, 2014-2025

5.2.4. Connectors

5.2.4.1. Connectors market size, 2014-2025

5.2.5. Communication interface

5.2.5.1. Communication market size, 2014-2025

5.2.6. Controller & processors

5.2.6.1. Controller & processors market size, 2014-2025

5.2.7. Others

5.2.7.1. Others market size, 2014-2025

5.3. Software

5.3.1. Ethernet software market size, 2014-2025

5.4. Service

5.4.1. Ethernet service market size, 2014-2025

5.4.2. Installation & testing service

5.4.2.1. Installation & testing service market size, 2014-2025

5.4.3. Maintenance service

5.4.3.1. Maintenance service market size, 2014-2025



Chapter 6. Industrial Ethernet Market, By Protocol

6.1. Key trends, Industrial Ethernet Market by protocol

6.2. Ethernet TCP/IP

6.2.1. Ethernet TCP/IP market size, 2014-2025

6.3. Gigabit

6.3.1. Gigabit market size, 2014-2025

6.4. PROFINET

6.4.1. PROFINET market size, 2014-2025

6.5. Modbus TCP/IP

6.5.1. Modbus TCP/IP market size, 2014-2025

6.6. Powerlink

6.6.1. Powerlink market size, 2014-2025

6.7. EtherCAT

6.7.1. EtherCAT market size, 2014-2025

6.8. Sercos III

6.8.1. Sercos III market size, 2014-2025

6.9. HSE

6.9.1. HSE market size, 2014-2025

6.10. Others

6.10.1. Others market size, 2014-2025

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/industrial-ethernet-market



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com