New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The increasing demand for industrial fabrics in the automotive industry owing to the rise in demand for consumers and growth in population and urbanization are propelling the market growth.



Market Size – USD 119.42 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – The advent of cheap industrial fabrics.



The global Industrial Fabric Market is forecast to reach USD 178.99 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These fabrics are unique materials that are used in aerospace, and automotive industries for various purposes such as for making conveyor belt, flame-resistant apparel, protective apparel, automotive carpets, and many others.



The market for such fabrics is influenced by the rising industries due to urbanization. The rising applications conveyor belt, and protective apparel are booming the market for such fabrics. The automotive sector is depended on this market for manufacturing of carpets, seat belts, seat coverings, and many others. The cost price of the raw materials continuously fluctuates, and strict government regulations are creating a market restraint.



The factors mentioned above jointly create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as critical effects of non-apparel fabrics manufacturing add limitations in the market. However, each element would have a specific impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent developments in the market of fabrics used for industrial purposes owing to innovative efforts have improved the efficiency of fabrics.



Key participants Habasit, Dupont, Forbo International SA, Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., Freudenberg & Co. Kg, Bridgestone Corporation, Johns Manville, Barnet Gmbh & Co. Kg, and Fitesa, among others.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2141



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Automotive and transportation industries held the largest market share of 37.3% in the year 2018. Industrial purpose fabric products are used in the manufacturing of seat covers, seat belts, and carpets of vehicles. The products of this market have high affinity, high strength, controlled deformation, and abrasion resistance.

- The polyester segment is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This segment is rising since this material has good elasticity, high durability, quick-drying property, high resistance, high strength, and many others.

- Automotive carpet segment held the largest market share of 29.5% in the year 2018. China became the largest consumer of this segment owing to the ever-growing construction and automotive industry along with the aerospace industry in this region because of the growing urbanization and industrialization. China became a leader in the world for production and consumption of industrial fabric products because of its low-cost labor, and the rise in urbanization with an expanding economy compared with other countries.

- Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the industrial fabric market. The countries in this region have undertaken various measures towards the automotive project, which is propelling the market growth.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-fabrics-market



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Industrial Fabrics market on the basis of fiber type, application, end-users and region:



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Conveyor Belts

Transmission Belts

Protective Apparel

Automotive Carpet

Flame Resistant Apparels

Others



Fiber Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Polyamide

Polyester

Aramid

Composite

Others



End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Automotive & Transportation

Construction

Aerospace

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2141



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Industrial Fabric Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Industrial Fabric Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Rising demand for filtration purpose

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

….

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Habasit

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Dupont

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Forbo International Sa

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Toray Industries, Inc.

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. For further query on the report and customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com