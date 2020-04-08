Industrial Fall Protection Equipment Market Projections 2024 by Top Players MSA Safety Company, 3M, Honeywell Miller, Guardian Industries, GF Protection Canada, Inc., KARAM

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Increasing government regulations and standards regarding worker safety in industries such as mining, energy, utility and construction may accelerate industry growth. These regulations require employers to provide equipment's for protection from floor holes, runways, platforms and dangerous machines. These products help prevent falls, trips and slips on slippery surfaces preventing minor injuries and fatalities, thus boosting industrial fall protection equipment market growth.



According to the latest research report by GMI, Industrial fall protection equipment market size is anticipated to surpass US$ 3.8 Billion by 2024. Industrial fall protection equipment market from oil & gas applications should witness gains close to 7% in the predicted period primarily owing to rising energy demand and favorable government initiatives to promote investments. These products withstand harsh conditions such as fire, contamination and rain, along with ensuring worker safety during pipe positioning, maintenance, tear down, or rig setup operations. The oil & gas industry has a high potential for injuries during operations in confined spaces such as reserve pits, storage tanks, excavated areas, mud pits and hooped ladders which may further boost industrial fall protection equipment market growth.



Market Growth Drivers –



North America

Increasing workplace injuries

Favorable regulations for occupational safety

Europe

Adoption of fall protection standards

Increasing fatalities rate and growing on-site training in various industries

Asia Pacific: Growth in the construction industry



North America driven by the U.S. industrial fall protection equipment market may observe significant gains at over 6% on account of increasing construction activities in the region. The region is witnessing rising development of commercial & residential buildings. The U.S. government has announced infrastructure plans aimed at attracting investments for the modernization of old infrastructure such as bridges, roads, public utilities and hospitals. Industrial fall protection equipment offers protection from various hazards in the construction industry such as ladders, scaffolds, stairs, roofs and building structures which may further stimulate product demand.



Global industrial fall protection equipment market share is consolidated among few manufacturers such as MSA Safety Company, 3M, Capital Safety and Honeywell. Other manufacturers include French Creek production, Mallcom Pure Safety Group and Udyogi. Prominent industry participants are primarily focusing on new product development to improve product offerings and strategic acquisitions to expand their product portfolio.



