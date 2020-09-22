Industrial Fasteners Market to Reach a Value of US$ 104.94 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 2.2%

Industrial Fasteners Market (Commodity - Bolts, Nuts, Screws, Washers, Rivets; Application - Automotive OEM, Machinery OEM, Fabricated Metal Products, Construction, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled "Industrial Fasteners Market (Commodity – Bolts, Nuts, Screws, Washers, Rivets, Others; Application – Automotive OEM, Machinery OEM, Fabricated Metal Products, Construction, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026," the global industrial fasteners market is expected to reach a value of US$ 104.94 Bn by 2026. In terms of value, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market stood at around 26.7 million metric ton in 2017. The Asia Pacific industrial fasteners market is projected to have the highest growth during the forecast period in terms of value (US$ Mn). The market witnessed considerable growth in this region due to increased growth in construction, automotive, and manufacturing industries, leading to positive growth in the industrial fasteners market.
For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights, Request a Sample @
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1403
The industrial fasteners market is influenced by market dynamics with the prime driving factor of increasing fasteners demand from the construction industry. In terms of commodity, the screws segment is anticipated to gain the largest share with total value of US$ 21.30 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 1.6% annually. In terms of application, the global figures for automotive OEM segment are anticipated to be valued at US$ 30.67 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 2.6%. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials such as steel, copper, and aluminum have impacted the margins of manufacturers and is one of the major challenges restraining the growth of the industrial fasteners market.
The bolt and nut segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% and 2.9% respectively in terms of value over the forecast period due to their increasing applications in the automotive and construction industry. Furthermore, growing manufacturing of medium commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy earth moving equipment, textile machinery, machine tools, aircrafts, and utility vehicles have led to the enhanced growth of the fasteners as their sub or main assembly part. The market for industrial fasteners is fragmented in nature and is characterized by large competition with small and large players in the industry competing to maintain their respective positions. High tensile fasteners are majorly utilized in engineering applications which include industrial, automotive, and various other sectors.
Request the coronavirus impact analysis @
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1403
The top companies considered while studying this report for the global industrial fasteners market are Acument Global Technologies Inc., Arconic Inc., Bulten AB, STANLEY Engineered Fastening, Fortana Group, Hilti Corporation, LISI Group, MacLean-Fogg Company, MISUMI Group Inc., Nifco Inc., Precision Castparts Corp., The SFS Group, A&G Fasteners, SA Fasteners, etc.
The industrial fasteners market is segmented as below.
Industrial Fasteners Market
By Commodity
Bolts
Nuts
Screws
Washers
Rivets
Others
By Application
Automotive OEM
Machinery OEM
Fabricated Metal Products
Construction
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
GCC
Africa
North Africa
Egypt
Algeria
Morocco
Rest of North Africa
West Africa
Nigeria
Ghana
Côte d'Ivoire
Senegal
Mali
Rest of West Africa
East Africa
Ethiopia
Sudan
Tanzania
Kenya
Uganda
Rest of East Africa
Central Africa
Cameroon
Madagascar
Gabon
Chad
Republic of Congo
Rest of Central Africa
South Africa
South Africa
Angola
Zambia
Botswana
Mozambique
Rest of South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Read Our Trending Press Release Below:
- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/need-for-expediting-commercial-and-industrial-development-projects-to-drive-demand-within-3d-printing-in-construction-market--transparency-market-research-301076653.html
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.
Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.