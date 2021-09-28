Industrial Filtration Market Projected to Reach $41.1 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2021 -- The global industrial filtration market size is expected to grow from an estimated revenue of USD 29.5 billion in 2020 to USD 41.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. An upsurge in the investments in the digitization of filtration technologies is expected to drive the industrial filtration industry growth during the forecast period. Effective monitoring of operational performance and collection of real-time data for avoiding unplanned machine downtimes, increases the efficiency and operational life of the machines. This boosts the industrial filtration market as well.



North America is expected to be the largest industrial filtration market

The most significant industrial filtration market, globally, during the forecast period is North America. The growth of this region is driven by increasing demand for industrial filtration to provide a safe working environment for indoor facilities. The manufacturing industry are the largest sector in the region as they grow the operational life for machines and equipments. Moreover, this region also houses some of the major manufacturers who continuously focus on R&D to innovate new technologies.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=81304454



By industry, the industrial filtration market is segmented into manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, metal & mining, and process industry. The manufacturing industry is expected to be the largest market from 2020 to 2025. It includes machinery & equipment, chemical, electrical & electronics (includes semiconductors), and pulp & paper industries. The machinery & equipment manufacturing industry uses industrial filtration for adsorption of corrosive gases, dust protection, treatment of cooling and process water, and for filtration of cooling lubricants and washing fluids. In chemical industry, use of industrial filtration helps in catalyst support, pollution control, wastewater filtration, and for filtration of a wide variety of chemicals. This is likely to drive the demand for industrial filtration market.



The Filter Press segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market of the industrial filtration market

The industrial filtration market, based on the filter media, is segmented to metal, activated carbon/charcoal, fiberglass, filter paper, non-woven fabric, and others. The non-woven fabric segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The strength and reliability of the fabric to remove microorganisms from liquids spurs the growth of this segment. The softness, strength, absorbency, resilience, and elasticity of non-woven fabrics make them appropriate for use in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, mineral processing, and others.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=81304454



A few major players that have a strong presence and dominate the industrial filtration market market. The leading players in the Industrial Filtration Market include Danaher (US), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Eaton (Ireland), Ahlstrom Munksjö (Finland), Donaldson (US), Parker Hannifin (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-filtration.asp