Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market Trends & Forecasts to 2019 - MarketsandMarkets

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The report "Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market by Pollutant Control System (FGD, DeNOx, Particulate Control, Mercury Control) by Application (Power Generation, Cement, Iron & Steel, Chemical & Others) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019", defines and segments the global industrial flue gas treatment systems & services market with analysis and projection of the global market size in terms if value. The industrial flue gas treatment systems & services market value will grow from an estimated $44,152.2 million in 2013 to $59,546.7 million by 2019, with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2014 to 2019.



Browse more than 81 market data tables 58 figures spread through 302 pages and in-depth TOC on "Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019"



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The increasing awareness for pollution-free ambient air in the developed and developing economies such as U.S., India, Germany, and China is driving the global market for industrial flue gas treatment systems and services. The flue gas treatment systems are used in a wide range of applications such as power generation, cement manufacture, chemical, iron and steel and non-ferrous metal processing units so as to curb the pollution. Power generation is the biggest consumer of the systems. Power generation is heavily dependent on coal. The chemical and cement industries also contribute significantly to the industrial flue gas treatment systems and services market.



The global industrial flue gas treatment systems and services market is fragmented and markets such as North America and Europe have matured. However, the Asia-Pacific market shows huge growth potential in this market. The rising demand for electricity and increasingly stringent regulations in China and India are expected to drive the industrial flue gas treatment systems and services market in the next five years.



The top companies in the industrial flue gas treatment systems and services market include Alstom SA (France), Babcock & Wilcox Co. (U.S.), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan). The industrial flue gas treatment systems and services industry is focusing on research and development of advanced technology to enhance the reduction of emissions.



The report identifies various types of systems for controlling pollutants. The control systems can be classified on the basis of the pollutant controlled. These are desulfurization systems for the control of sulfur oxides, DeNOx systems for control of oxides of nitrogen, electrostatic precipitators and fabric filters for particulate control, and mercury control systems. It also focuses on the market based on the business type, which are systems and services in detail.



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