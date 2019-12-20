Industrial Gas Regulators Market: Market Trends, Top Manufacturers, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast 2024: Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a premium report on "Industrial Gas Regulators Market (Material Type - Brass, and Stainless Steel; Gas Type - Corrosive, Inert, and Toxic; Regulator Type - Single Stage, and Dual Stage; Application - Metallurgy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Electric Power, Oil and Gas, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2024." The global industrial gas regulators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



According to the IGR research analysts the key factor driving the growth of the industrial gas regulators market is due to the increasing demand in industrial gasses such as hydrogen, nitrogen, helium and carbon dioxide, from energy and power, oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical aerospace, electronics and automotive industry. The growing use of natural gas from residential, commercial, industrial and electrical power contributes to the growth of this market.



Dual Stage is the Fastest Growing Segments in the Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global industrial gas regulators market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the growth of the market. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth. It provides the market segmentation by material type (brass and stainless steel), by gas type (corrosive, inert, and toxic) by regulator type (single stage and dual stage), by application (metallurgy, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemical, electric power, oil and gas and others) and by geography. Single stage regulators are mainly suited for applications where manual periodic adjustment of the delivery pressure settings is not required, and the inlet pressure system remains constant.



Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



Among the region, the Asia Pacific region holds the maximum share in the industrial gas regulators market. China is leading manufacturers and supplier of the industrial gas regulator. Moreover, the growing application of industrial gases in various end-user industries escalates the growth of industrial gas regulator in the Asia Pacific region. The growth in oil and gas industry has a positive impact on the energy-dependent industries such as chemicals and power generation, which in turns led the demand of industrial gas regulator in North America region.



Major Key Players of the Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market



The key players featured in the report are Linde Group, Air Liquide S.A., Praxair Technology, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., GCE Group, Cavagna Group Spa, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Rotrax, Honeywell Process Solutions, and Itron, Inc. In August 2019, announced its complete acquisition of general Electric Company gasification business from GE Power. The gasification business acquired by Air Products includes GE's share of its 50/50 joint venture (JV) with China Shenhua Coal to Liquid and Chemical Company, Ltd., a subsidiary of China Energy Group, a world-class energy company.



About RIG

RIG is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market.



