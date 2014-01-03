"Industrial Gases in South America" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Industrial Gases in South America" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Introduction
Industrial Gases in South America industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the South America industrial gases market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
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Highlights
- The industrial gases market is deemed to be the revenues accrued by manufacturers from the production of industrial gases.
- The South American industrial gases market had total revenues of $5.9bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% between 2008 and 2012.
- The merchant gases (liquefied, tank delivery) segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $2.1bn, equivalent to 35.0% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 11.1% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $10.0bn by the end of 2017.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the industrial gases market in South America
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the industrial gases market in South America
Leading company profiles reveal details of key industrial gases market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the South America industrial gases market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the South America economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the South America industrial gases market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the South America industrial gases market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the South America industrial gases market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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