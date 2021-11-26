Industrial Gearbox Market Size to Reach $31.90 Billion by 2023

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2021 -- The global Industrial Gearbox Market is expected to grow from an estimated $25.91 billion in 2018 to $31.90 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.25% from 2018 to 2023. Increasing requirement for efficient energy gearbox and clean energy sources are driving the growth of the industrial gearbox market. The increasing automation in manufacturing technology is facilitating the growth of the industrial gearbox market. In addition, increasing investments in renewable power generation, with a skew towards wind power, is driving the industrial gearbox market.



The wind power segment is expected to grow at a high rate in the industrial gearbox market



The wind power segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the industrial gearbox market. The growth in the wind power segment is driven by the increasing investment in wind power installations in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The Global Wind Energy Council has projected the installation of more than 300 GW of wind power during the forecast period. A large number of installations are projected to be in the Asia Pacific, North America and European regions. The growing installation of wind turbines will drive the growth of industrial gearboxes.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=66822993



The Industrial Gearbox market has been segmented on the basis of end-user into wind power, cement & aggregate, chemical, rubber & plastic, construction, food & beverage, marine, material handling, metals & mining, power generation, recreational vehicle, transport industry, agriculture, automotive, and others.



The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest industrial gearbox market



Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the Industrial Gearbox market in the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share and is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period. The region holds the largest market share globally as the countries such as China and Japan are among the largest manufacturing countries in the world. In addition to this, the projected installation of wind power and the growing automation in the manufacturing industries in the region is driving the growth of the industrial gearbox market in the Asia Pacific.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=66822993



Some of the top players in the Industrial Gearbox Market include Siemens AG (Germany), Bonfiglioli Italia S.P.A (Italy), Bondioli & Pavesi (Italy), Sew-Eurodrive (Germany), and Dana Brevini (Italy).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-gearbox.asp