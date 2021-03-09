DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- Industrial Gloves Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The rising number of accidents at the workplace and the continuous expansion of the industries are the key drivers contributing to the growth of the industrial gloves market size. Moreover, various supportive regulations to decrease the occupational risk in several application areas, including mining, oil & gas, chemical, and rising concerns regarding the safety of the workers, will further surge the growth of the global industrial gloves market over the coming years. Furthermore, numerous benefits regarding the usage of industrial gloves, such as absorption of hazardous substances, prevention against the changes of temperature, chemical burns, cuts & burns, and punctures & needle injuries. Additionally, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing high demand for industrial gloves owing to the growing focus on maintaining social distance to reduce the spread of coronavirus.



The rapid technological advancements in the manufacturing process of industrial gloves, the rising number of R&D activities, and the growing emphasis on the production of environment-friendly or BioGreen gloves due to the increasing environmental issues, followed by the safety or workers, are certain factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The growing rate of population is boosting the demand for various products among the consumers, which is leading to an upsurge in the growth of the manufacturing enterprises and the workers across the emerging countries. Thus, these factors have led to an increase in the adoption of industrial gloves to accomplish safety at workplaces. On the other hand, lack of awareness about the benefits regarding the usage of industrial gloves and the use of locally developed ad cheap gloves.



Industrial Gloves Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Hartalega Holdings Berhad

- Top Glove Corporation Bhd

- Riverstone Holdings Limited

- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

- Supermax Corporation Berhad

- Careplus Group Berhad

- Globus Group

- Ansell Ltd.

- Honeywell International Inc.

- Semperit AG Holding



Material Type Segment Drivers



Based on the material type, the natural rubber is projected to rise at a higher CAGR over the coming years due to the increasing use of natural rubber gloves driven by the strong demand from the food processing, chemical, and manufacturing sectors as these are durable, flexible, offers the benefit of chemical resistance from chlorine, most acid bases, iodine and are also comfortable to wear.



Industrial Gloves Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Product Type:



- Reusable Gloves

- Disposable Gloves



Segmentation by Material Type:



- Nitrile

- Natural Rubber

- Neoprene

- Vinyl

- Polyethylene

- Others



Segmentation by End-Use Industry:



- Automotive & Transportation

- Pharmaceuticals

- Oil & Gas

- Food

- Chemicals

- Mining

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



About GMI Research



