Industrial Internet of Things Whitepaper by System Insights Looks at Production Efficiency

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- VIMANA Connect by System Insights is a suite of hardware modules, software applications, and services to support MTConnect compatibility with legacy devices and sensors. VIMANA Connect is a key enabling technology for System Insights’ VIMANA predictive analytics platform; providing compatibility for legacy equipment that is not capable of native MTConnect support. The VIMANA Connect suite includes MTConnect configuration services using the most accurate interpretation by the authors of the standard. Each VIMANA Connect product comprises of hardware, configure services, and data analytics software.



All of these new technologies are profiled in an important whitepaper, The Promise of Industrial Internet of Things. System Insights looks at why manufacturers are poised to leverage new technology. There is a fundament review of why manufacturers can generate value through production efficiency.



To download the entire whitepaper go to:

http://www.systeminsights.com//wp-content/uploads/2014/03/Promise-of-IIoT-Short.pdf



System Insights, a leading global supplier of manufacturing software, will be exhibiting at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2014, the premier manufacturing technology show in North America. System Insights will be at Booth: E-4736 Pavilion: IANA. The show will be September 8-13 at McCormick Place, Chicago IL.



About System Insights

System Insights (http://www.systeminsights.com), based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. VIMANA delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve clients’ efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies. VIMANA provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel, CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400