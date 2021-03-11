Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global Industrial IoT Market will be worth USD 128.09 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the Industrial IoT solutions by industrialists and manufacturers. The growing need to improve productivity, enhance the workers' safety, and reduce the operating and manufacturing costs is expected to drive the growth of the Industrial IoT technologies over the forecast period. The rising need to reduce the risk of cyber and data breaches caused by human errors is most likely to fuel the demand for Industrial IoT technologies.



The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification.



The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the Industrial IoT market in 2019. Increasing adoption of intelligent technologies and advanced factory automation in developing economies is expected to drive this region's growth.



Opportunities that are helping product owners' size up their business further add value to the overall study.



Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Wipro Ltd and IBM collaborated to help enterprises, startups with cloud services. Through this collaboration, Wipro will develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses manage, migrate, and transform critical workloads and applications, with security across private or public cloud and on-premises IT environments. The partnership will also provide customers remote access to Red hat and IBM solutions.

The solution segment held the largest market share of 47.5% in 2019. Increasing investments of the Industrial IoT solution providers for the launch of technologically advanced information systems for the industrial sector is expected to drive the segment's growth.

Logistics & Transport are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of the Industrial IoT technologies in the logistics & Transportation sector is expected to drive the segment's growth.

Key participants include GE, Intel, Cisco, IBM, Siemens, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Texas Instruments, ABB, and Kuka, among others.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Services (Managed, Professional)

Solution (Analytics, Remote Monitoring, Security Solutions, Data Management)

Platform (Application Management, Connectivity Management, Device Management)



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Logistics & Transport

Others



Industrial IoT Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-iot-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Industrial IoT Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Industrial IoT Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Industrial IoT Market By Industries Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Industrial IoT Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Industrial IoT Market Regional Outlook

Continued…