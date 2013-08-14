Industrial journalist Highlights Pick to Light Solutions for AutomationMedia.com

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- In the current issue of AutomationMedia.com, Thomas R. Cutler, Industrial journalist, reported the characteristics for choosing the best picking solution. The article, entitled, “Picking Made Simple : 20% of SKUs Represent 80% of Orders,” Cutler wrote, “Identifying the characteristics most needed for an effective picking solution may seem obvious. Indeed high visibility, robust order pick displays, flexible mounting method allowing the system to easily adapt/grow with warehousing operation and simple intuitive software must be part of the mix.”



Cutler interview Antonio Rodrigues, a senior manager at Pcdata, based in East Granby, Connecticut, who suggested, "One size fits all certainly does not apply to getting the highest productivity out of a warehouse operation. Different technologies are better-suited depending on the SKUs order frequency and value." More is not better in the picking world. All the bells and whistles of costly complex solutions completely miss the actual value, picking the right product, at the right place, at the right time.



Cutler investigated PickStar, Pcdata's next generation Pick-to-Light solution, the company has designed an installation model with minimal operational impact; bottom-line ease of use and operational simplicity was the company focus will provided a rapid ROI. Most of the 550 systems installed worldwide in 30 countries (100 in North America) required nothing more than basic user involvement due to the intuitive GUI (graphical user interface.) By observing employees at full capability in days, rather than months, the cost-justification becomes clear (especially without the need for IT engineering staff.)



To read the article, click the link: http://www.automationmedia.com/ARDetail.asp?ID=121.



About TR Cutler, Inc.

Thomas R. Cutler is the President & CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, TR Cutler, Inc., (http://www.trcutlerinc.com). Cutler is the founder of the Manufacturing Media Consortium including more than 4000 journalists, editors, and economists writing about trends in manufacturing, industry, material handling, and process improvement. Cutler is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, Online News Association, American Society of Business Publication Editors, and Committee of Concerned Journalists, as well as author of more than 500 feature articles annually regarding the manufacturing sector. Cutler is the most published freelance industrial journalist worldwide. Follow Thomas R Cutler on Twitter @ThomasRCutler.



TR Cutler, Inc.

http://www.trcutlerinc.com

Thomas R. Cutler

trcutler@trcutlerinc.com

888-902-0300