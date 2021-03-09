Increase in the demand for industrial lubricants from oil & gas and power generation sectors is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global industrial lubricants market is estimated to reach value of USD 75.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the number of trade activities and surge in industrialization in developing countries are estimated to propel the industrial lubricants market in the near future.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
The Lubrizol Corporation, ExxonMobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell, Amsoil, Inc., Valvoline International, Inc., Kluber Lubrication, Clariant, Chevron Corp., Petronas Lubricant International, and Quaker Chemical Corp.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Industrial Lubricants market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial lubricants market based on product type, base oil, end-use industry, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Hydraulic Fluid
Metalworking Fluid
Gear Oil
Compressor Oil
Grease
Turbine Oil
Others
Transformer Oil
Refrigeration Oil
Textile Machinery Lubricants
Base Oil Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Mineral Oil
Synthetic Oil
Polyalphaolefins (PAO)
Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG)
Esters
Group iii (Hydrocracking)
Bio-based Oil
End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Construction
Metal & Mining
Cement Production
Power Generation
Automotive (Vehicle Manufacturing)
Chemical
Oil & Gas
Textile
Food Processing
Others
Agriculture
Pulp & Paper
Marine (Deck Manufacturing)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Industrial Lubricants Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Industrial Lubricants market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rise in automation in various end-use industries
4.2.2.2. Improved quality of industrial lubricants
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost of synthetic and bio-based lubricants
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Industrial Lubricants Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Hydraulic fluid
5.1.2. Metalworking fluid
5.1.3. Gear Oil
5.1.4. Compressor Oil
5.1.5. Grease
5.1.6. Turbine Oil
5.1.7. Others
5.1.7.1. Transformer Oil
5.1.7.2. Refrigeration Oil
5.1.7.3. Textile Machinery Lubricants
Chapter 6. Industrial Lubricants Market By Base Oil Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Base Oil Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Mineral Oil
6.1.2. Synthetic Oil
6.1.2.1. Polyalphaolefins (PAO)
6.1.2.2. Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG)
6.1.2.3. Esters
6.1.2.4. Group III (Hydro cracking)
6.1.3. Bio-based Oil
CONTINUED..!!
