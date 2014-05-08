Markets Research Reports.biz added deep and professinal market research reports on "Industrial Lubricants Markets in China" Market Analysis and Overview
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- China's demand for industrial lubricants has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table of Content
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Automotive Coatings Industry Structure
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Automotive Coatings Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Major Industry Participants
Key Producer Outputs and Capacities
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major End-Users
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
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IV. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Demand of Automotive Coatings by Region
Automotive Coatings Production and Demand by Resin
Synthetic Resin
Alkyd Resin
Acrylic Resin
Epoxy Resin
Vinyl Resin
Polyurethane
Other Synthetic Resins
Pigments Production and Demand
Titanium Dioxide
Other Pigments
Automotive Coatings Production and Demand by Type
Solvent-Based
Electrodeposition
High Solids
Powder Coatings
Radiation Curable
Other Coatings
Automotive Coatings Production and Demand by Product
Primers
Topcoats
Undercoats
Automotive Coatings Imports and Exports
Pricing Trend
V. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Automotive Coatings Markets Outlook
Automobile Industry Trends
Trucks
Truck Market Outlook
Heavy/Large Trucks
Medium Trucks
Light Trucks
Mini Trucks
Automotive Coatings Consumption in Trucks
Buses
Buses Market Outlook
Heavy/Large Buses
Medium Buses
Light Buses
Automotive Coatings Consumption in Buses
Passenger Cars
Passenger Car Market Outlook
Automotive Coatings Consumption in Passenger Cars
Other Markets
VI. MARKET STRATEGIES
Distribution System in China
China\'s Distribution System
Automotive Coatings Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Licensing
Franchising
E-commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise
VII. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Automotive Coatings Producer Profiles and Directory
Distributors and Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations
Major End-Users
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I. INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
Total Automotive Coatings Production and Demand
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
Foreign Investment and Loans
Foreign Trade
III. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Automotive Coatings Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations
Major Automotive Coatings Producer Capacities and Output
Market Share of Key Producers
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investment in China
IV. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Total Automotive Coatings Production and Demand
Demand of Automotive Coatings by Region
Alkyd Resin Coatings Production & Demand
Acrylic Resin Coatings Production & Demand
Epoxy Resin Coatings Production & Demand
Vinyl Resin Coatings Production & Demand
Polyurethane Coatings Production & Demand
Other Synthetic Resins Production & Demand
Titanium Dioxide Production & Demand
Other Pigments Production & Demand
Solvent-Based Coatings Production and Demand
Electrodeposition Coatings Production and Demand
High Solids Coatings Production and Demand
Powder Coatings Production and Demand
Radiation Curable Coatings Production and Demand
Other Automotive Coatings Production and Demand
Primers Production and Demand
Topcoats Production and Demand
Undercoats Production and Demand
Automotive Coatings Imports and Exports
V. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Total Automotive Coatings Consumption by Market
Automobiles Industry Outlook
Truck Market Outlook
Heavy/Larger Trucks Production
Medium Trucks Production
Light Trucks Production
Mini Trucks Production
Automotive Coatings Consumption in Trucks
Buses Market Outlook
Heavy Buses Production
Medium Buses Production
Light Buses Production
Automotive Coatings Consumption in Buses
Passenger Car Production
Automotive Coatings Consumption in Passenger Car
Other Markets Coatings Consumption
I. INTRODUCTION
Automobile Coatings Output, Demand and Capacity in China
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
China’s GDP and Growth Rate
Industrial Output by Ownership
China’s Imports and Exports
III AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Automotive Coatings Capacity in China
Automotive Coatings Output, Demand and Capacity in China
IV. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Total Automotive Coatings Output and Demand
Automotive Coatings Imports and Exports
V. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Automotive Coatings Demand by Market
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China’s Distribution Channel
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