Industrial Lubricants Markets in China

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- China's demand for industrial lubricants has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Automotive Coatings Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Automotive Coatings Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Major Industry Participants

Key Producer Outputs and Capacities

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major End-Users

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



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IV. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Demand of Automotive Coatings by Region

Automotive Coatings Production and Demand by Resin

Synthetic Resin

Alkyd Resin

Acrylic Resin

Epoxy Resin

Vinyl Resin

Polyurethane

Other Synthetic Resins

Pigments Production and Demand

Titanium Dioxide

Other Pigments

Automotive Coatings Production and Demand by Type

Solvent-Based

Electrodeposition

High Solids

Powder Coatings

Radiation Curable

Other Coatings

Automotive Coatings Production and Demand by Product

Primers

Topcoats

Undercoats

Automotive Coatings Imports and Exports

Pricing Trend



V. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Automotive Coatings Markets Outlook

Automobile Industry Trends

Trucks

Truck Market Outlook

Heavy/Large Trucks

Medium Trucks

Light Trucks

Mini Trucks

Automotive Coatings Consumption in Trucks

Buses

Buses Market Outlook

Heavy/Large Buses

Medium Buses

Light Buses

Automotive Coatings Consumption in Buses

Passenger Cars

Passenger Car Market Outlook

Automotive Coatings Consumption in Passenger Cars

Other Markets



VI. MARKET STRATEGIES

Distribution System in China

China\'s Distribution System

Automotive Coatings Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise



VII. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Automotive Coatings Producer Profiles and Directory

Distributors and Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations

Major End-Users



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I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary

Total Automotive Coatings Production and Demand



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade



III. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Automotive Coatings Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations

Major Automotive Coatings Producer Capacities and Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investment in China



IV. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Total Automotive Coatings Production and Demand

Demand of Automotive Coatings by Region

Alkyd Resin Coatings Production & Demand

Acrylic Resin Coatings Production & Demand

Epoxy Resin Coatings Production & Demand

Vinyl Resin Coatings Production & Demand

Polyurethane Coatings Production & Demand

Other Synthetic Resins Production & Demand

Titanium Dioxide Production & Demand

Other Pigments Production & Demand

Solvent-Based Coatings Production and Demand

Electrodeposition Coatings Production and Demand

High Solids Coatings Production and Demand

Powder Coatings Production and Demand

Radiation Curable Coatings Production and Demand

Other Automotive Coatings Production and Demand

Primers Production and Demand

Topcoats Production and Demand

Undercoats Production and Demand

Automotive Coatings Imports and Exports



V. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Total Automotive Coatings Consumption by Market

Automobiles Industry Outlook

Truck Market Outlook

Heavy/Larger Trucks Production

Medium Trucks Production

Light Trucks Production

Mini Trucks Production

Automotive Coatings Consumption in Trucks

Buses Market Outlook

Heavy Buses Production

Medium Buses Production

Light Buses Production

Automotive Coatings Consumption in Buses

Passenger Car Production

Automotive Coatings Consumption in Passenger Car

Other Markets Coatings Consumption

I. INTRODUCTION

Automobile Coatings Output, Demand and Capacity in China



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

China’s GDP and Growth Rate

Industrial Output by Ownership

China’s Imports and Exports



III AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Automotive Coatings Capacity in China

Automotive Coatings Output, Demand and Capacity in China



IV. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Total Automotive Coatings Output and Demand

Automotive Coatings Imports and Exports



V. AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Automotive Coatings Demand by Market



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China’s Distribution Channel



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