Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- Industrial machinery market is anticipated to accrue significant gains in the coming years owing to the wide-ranging application spectrum of these machineries. There exists a wide range of possible uses for these machineries across diverse verticals, including construction, agriculture, mining, food processing packaging, and semiconductor manufacturing. Besides this, rising focus on mechanization of manufacturing processes along with expeditious infrastructure development activities is driving the market growth.



Industrial machinery market is mainly driven by mining and construction equipment industry. These industries play a vital role in the overall market growth as these two segments are expected to register a growth of more than 4.5% through the year 2024.



According to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., industrial machinery market will exceed USD 771.59 billion by 2024. Estimates further claim that adoption of smart packaging solutions along with escalating need for food processing and packaging owing to shifting trend in the consumer outlook will propel revenue generation from the packaging sector over the forecast period.



Key Players: - AGCO Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, BHP Billiton, Brandt Industries Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial, ESCO Corp., Gerdau S.A., Hitachi Construction Machinery, Honeywell International Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), Ingersoll Rand, John Deere, Strategic Landscape, Joy Global Inc., Komatsu Ltd, Sandvik AB, ShawCor Ltd., Terex Corp, Volvo Construction



Western countries are characterized by rising cost of ownership, financial constraints, and favorable federal reforms, which has led to shifting preferences towards rental industrial machinery among contractors, federal authorities, and various construction equipment users. Moreover, short-term rental schemes are being introduced in these regions, suitable for small scale contractors. Availability of such varied rental subscription plans has encouraged major companies engage in both non-exclusive and exclusive contracts across Europe and the U.S.



Industrial machinery market is likely to accrue significant gains from application in the agriculture sector. Lately, the sector has been showcasing heightened interest towards the use of sophisticated technologies for increasing production. Agronomists are increasingly making use of satellites, agricultural vehicles, and sensors on light aircrafts to map crop conditions with respect to key parameters, such as red & near infrared reflectance. These advanced technologies also facilitate determination of the normalized difference vegetation index (NVDI). Other commonly used agricultural machineries include plowing & cultivating machinery, farm tractors, haying, harvesting, planters, planting & fertilizing, liquid fertilizers spreaders/sprayers, livestock machinery, etc.



Favorable government norms and economic upturn across the globe have created better opportunities for industrial machinery market players. Companies operating in the industrial machinery space choose to develop their own distributor and supplier network for the marketing of their product. Mergers with large suppliers for the development of systems and parts provide more chances in reaching out to the consumers. For instance, companies based in the U.S export their machines to various countries, such as Mexico, Brazil, Canada, etc. to earn revenues.



China has a significant industrial machinery market share across various applications, which has made Asia pacific the most dominant regional market. The region has an unexploited potential consumer base, who generate decent demand. Furthermore, support from the regulatory authorities in the form of tax leniency in various countries, such as South Korea, India, and Japan is fueling industrial machinery market trends in the region.



The prominent companies operating in industrial machinery market include Terex, Atlas Copco, Komatsu, Caterpillar, Hitachi, Sandvik, etc.



