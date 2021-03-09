Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global Industrial maintenance coatings market is estimated to reach value of USD 5.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the demand for eco-friendly coatings is driving the market. Rising demand for durable and efficient coatings, with better mechanical properties, along with the need for reduction in regular maintenance, is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.



The global market for industrial maintenance coatings is fairly fragmented, with numerous small- as well as medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major share of the global market. Manufacturers operating in the market are desegregated across the value chain. Key companies operating in the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and they are also engaged in various research and development activities.



The study also applies qualitative and quantitative methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders. Extensive coverage of the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Industrial Maintenance Coatings market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.



The global Industrial Maintenance Coatings market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.



Key Highlights of Report

Solvent-based coatings are favored over water-based coatings in humid areas. Solvent-based coatings are used to achieve a higher level of gloss than water-based coatings. They are employed by various end-users such as marine, automotive, oil & gas, aerospace, metal processing, chemical & petrochemical, and power & steam generation industries.

Acrylic resin is available in aqueous and solvent-based systems. These resins are also known for their good oxidative property and UV stability. It offers ideal resistance to extreme environmental conditions and enables rapid setting.

The energy & power segment is likely to continue to expand rapidly during the forecast period, as there exists high demand for industrial maintenance coatings in applications such as flares, chimneys, and storage tanks

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2019, as it emerged as the largest consumer as well as producer of the industrial maintenance coatings. Presence of several large and small producers of industrial maintenance coatings in the region is contributing to the market in the region.

Key market participants include Jotun A/S, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Tikkurila OYJ, RPM International Inc., Hempel A/S, and Axalta Coating Systems, LLC



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Powder

100% Solids

Others (UV- and EB-cured Technology)



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Alkyd

Others



End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Energy & Power

Transportation

Metal Processing

Construction

Chemical

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



The Industrial Maintenance Coatings report highlights set of information related to pricing and the category of customers who are more than willing to pay for certain products and services. The information on opportunities as well as product features, determine which offerings or benefits command sale and identify the communications channels used by the market leaders to create premium positioning strategies as well as attract broadest share.



