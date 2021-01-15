Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market to Exhibit $$3.9% CAGR Till 2027 : Trend- High Demand from the APAC Region

This report on the global Industrial Maintenance Coatings market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Market Size – USD 3.84 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trend – High demand from the APAC region
Industrial maintenance coatings are utilized extensively to regulate substrate degeneration caused by wastewater treatment and refining, among others. Soaring need for enhanced and superior coatings with augmented aesthetics is boosting the expansion of the industrial maintenance coatings market. The global Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market is expected to be valued at USD 5.23 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% throughout the estimated timeline, according to a report by Emergen Research.
Key market participants include Jotun A/S, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Tikkurila OYJ, RPM International Inc., Hempel A/S, and Axalta Coating Systems, LLC
Market Drivers
Industrial maintenance coatings are extensively used in preventing the steel structures, platforms, and underground pipelines' corrosion. They are also used as fire-resistant in industrial equipment. Their broad spectrum applications are boosting market demand. Surging demand for environmentally sustainable, resilient and enhanced coatings equipped with superior mechanical properties and rising need to reduce regular maintenance frequency are projected to propel the industry's growth over the projected period. Their usage in protecting various structures such as process tanks in oil & gas industry, and bridges in infrastructure industry is also contributing to the market growth.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific has proliferated as a production base of industrial maintenance coatings owing to the presence of numerous manufacturers in the region. Asia Pacific market is foreseen to snowball at a substantial CAGR of 4.3% during the projected timeline. Europe is predicted to follow closely owing to the implementation of stringent environmental laws and the soaring demand for industrial maintenance coatings in construction and oil and sector in the area.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
1. Water-based
2. Solvent-based
3. Powder
4. 100% Solids
5. Others (UV- and EB-cured Technology)
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
1. Polyurethane
2. Epoxy
3. Acrylic
4. Alkyd
5. Others
End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
1. Energy & Power
2. Transportation
3. Metal Processing
4. Construction
5. Chemical
6. Others
All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Industrial Maintenance Coatings market.
