New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- The global Industrial Margarine Market was valued at USD 2.29 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.06 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7%.



Industrial margarine is extensively used in the food & beverage industry owing to the rising demand for bakery and confectionery products in the food and beverage industry. Margarine acts as an emulsifier in food products and provides organoleptic characteristics to the final product apart from increasing the shelf-life. This fosters the demand for industrial margarine in the baking industry. It is essentially a blend of around 80% vegetable oil with 20% brine solution, flavoring, preservatives, and color. These proportions vary based on regional regulations. The oil content can be lowered to as low as 20% in low-fat spreads with similar contents. To replace the viscosity and bulking effect of the fat and to ensure stable water-in-oil emulsion formation, gums, and thickeners such as gelatin, alginates are used.



The low-fat content of industrial margarine and their reasonable price as compared to butter are the key factors fueling demand of the industrial margarine market. Manufacturers in the bakery industry use industrial margarine on a large scale to target health-conscious consumers by offering low-fat and low-calorie baked products. Manufacturers also prefer plants as a source to produce industrial margarine in order to control the hydrogenation level. The use of the plant as a source of industrial margarine production is also increasing owing to the significant rise in vegan and vegetarian population.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Industrial Margarine market and profiled in the report are:



Conagra, Bunge, Puratos, Wilmar International, Associated British Foods, Fuji Oil, Vandemoortele among others



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Source Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Ton; 2016–2026)



Plant

Animal



Form (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Ton; 2016–2026)



Hard

Soft



Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Ton; 2016–2026)



Spreadable

Butter Blend

All-Purpose



Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Ton; 2016–2026)



Bakery

Spreads, sauces, and toppings

Confectionery

Convenience food

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Industrial Margarine market and its competitive landscape.



