Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- The global Industrial Margarine market was valued at USD 2.75 Billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2025, developing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2025. Industrial margarine market share is projected to witness significant growth prospects owing to the rising demand from the consumers for low-calorie food products. This has led to the rising adoption in baked food as a substitute for butter and oil in an attempt to meet the surging consumer demand. There has been increased awareness pertaining to the number of disorders caused by high butter consumption like stroke, cancer, high blood pressure, obesity and artery diseases.



Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

- Royal Lacroix

- Sime Darby Oils

- S.A Aigremont N.V

- EFKO Group

- Kaneka Corporation

- Bunge

- Conagra Brands Inc

- Puratos

- Vandemoortele

- Richardson International



Convenience food application segment is expected to account for over USD 650 million of total industrial margarine industry share by 2025 on account of the a fast-paced lifestyle and a growing elderly population. With the growth in food expenditure due to the changing preference for diets, along with the time shortage for cooking, the demand for the product will experience major growth.



Growing awareness pertaining to the environment coupled with animal rights concern has led the manufacturers to begin providing products that are vegan-friendly. U.S. plant-based industrial margarine industry size had experienced a consumption of more than 680-kilo tons in the year 2018 on account of the rising demand for both organic & natural food products. Various products have been launched in the market that are low-fat, fat-free and of fortified varieties that promise additional nutrients like vitamin D.

The demand across Germany soft industrial margarine market had exceeded 45 million in 2018 and will exhibit healthy growth prospects due to the growing availability of products in supermarkets and grocery stores. The baking industry uses the product regularly in several baked products like pastries, biscuits, cookies, and cakes due to the capability of improving the flavor and mouthfeel.

There has been an increasing adoption of a healthy lifestyle that has resulted in the rising consumption of allergy-free & nutritious bakery products. Confectionery application segment in China industrial margarine market is estimated to record nearly 4% gains till 2025 due to the high demand for low-sugar mints. Busy lifestyles of the consumers have improved the prospects for sugar confectionary retailing due to constant promotions, convenience and low prices.



Market Segment by Source, covers

- Plant

- Animal

Market Segment by Applications, covers

- Confectionery

- Sauces

- Spreads & Toppings

- Bakery

- Convenience

