Industrial Metals & Minerals Traders Alert: Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today's Focus is on: Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR)



Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP) opened its shares at the price of $7.00 for the day. Its closing price was $7.46 after gaining +5.82% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 14.02 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.23 million shares. The beta of MCP stands at6.83.

Molycorp, Inc. provides Rare Earths and Molybdenum products to companies. The Company's rare earth products comprise of bastnasite, cerium, europium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, yttrium, and other lanthanides.



Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT) percentage change surged +1.54% to close at $11.19 with the total traded volume of 12.9 million shares, and average volume of 10.50 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.88 - $41.32, while its day lowest price was $10.85 and it hit its day highest price at $11.77.

Walter Energy, Inc., is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coals for the global steel industry. The Company also produces thermal coal and industrial coal, anthracite.



Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) started its trading session with the price of $3.95 and closed at $3.90 by scoring -0.51%. ACI’s stocks traded with total volume of 9.02 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 10.07 million shares. The beta of ACI stands at 1.93. Day range of the stock was $3.86 -$4.05.

Arch Coal, Inc. (Arch)is the coal producer. During the year ended December 31, 2012, it sold approximately 140.8 million tons of coal, including approximately 4.3 million tons of coal it purchased from third parties.



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR) ended its day with the loss of -0.18% and closed at the price of $5.44 after opening at $5.41. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 8.74 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 10.59 million shares.

Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (Alpha) is a supplier and exporter of metallurgical coals for use in the steel-making process and a supplier of thermal coal to electric utilities and manufacturing industries, as well as a exporter of thermal coal.



