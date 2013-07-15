Industrial Metals & Minerals - Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP)



Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE) stock recently hit highest its price at $13.60, starting its day trade with a price of $13.32 and reported an a increase of +2.03%. Its most recent trading price was $13.57 at 2:40 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $12.39 - $21.88, while today, up until 2:40PM, its minimum price was $13.31. Vale SA recently added a volume of 8.91M shares, versus its average volume of 19.42M shares. Vale SA (Vale) is a Brazil-based metals and mining company. The Company services are divided into four segments: Bulk Material, including the extraction of iron ore, manganese and ferroalloys, as well as pellet production; Basic metals, comprising the production of non-ferrous minerals, including nickel, copper and aluminum.



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 0.36% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 1.95 points, while its earnings per share was -$11.43.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 9.2%, while its last one month’s performance stands at -7%. The company’s traded volume is 4.10M shares, as compared to its average volume of 11.43M shares. Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (Alpha) is a supplier and exporter of metallurgical coals for use in the steel-making process and a supplier of thermal coal to electric utilities and manufacturing industries, as well as a exporter of thermal coal. As of December 31, 2012



Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) is trading with a gain of +0.88% along with the exchange price of $4.01 up till now while its introductory price for today was $4.00.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it declined -42.31% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 4.29%. Today, up until 2:45PM, its minimum price was $3.95. Attitude Drinks recently added a volume of 3.61M shares, versus its average volume of 10.21M shares. Arch Coal, Inc. (Arch)is the coal producer. During the year ended December 31, 2012, it sold approximately 140.8 million tons of coal, including approximately 4.3 million tons of coal it purchased from third parties, representing roughly 14% of the 2012 United States coal supply.



Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP)’s shares traded down -0.72% during the current trading session, hitting $6.91 recently.



The share price of MCP is currently trading within the range of $6.83 to $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, whereas its total outstanding shares are 188.57 million. Nokia’s current trading volume is 3.65M, while its average volume is 5.88M shares. Molycorp, Inc. provides Rare Earths and Molybdenum products to companies. The Company's rare earth products comprise of bastnasite, cerium, europium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, yttrium, and other lanthanides.



