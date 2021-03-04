Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Industrial Microbiology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market for Industrial Microbiology is forecasted to expand rapidly in the forecasted timeline. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for empty capsules and the rising demand for microbial applications in the development of vaccines. Due to fast accessibility and high growth rate, microorganisms are favored sources for microbial enzymes. Microbial cells can effectively create genetic changes using recombinant DNA technology for accelerated enzyme production and scientific development.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Industrial Microbiology market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027?

What are prominent factors driving the progress of the Industrial Microbiology industry across different regions?

Who are major vendors dominating the Industrial Microbiology market and what have been their winning strategies to stay competitive?

Which market trends are expected to influence the development of the Industrial Microbiology industry worldwide?

What are challenges that are expected to act as a roadblock for Industrial Microbiology industry for the period, 2020 - 2027?

What are the opportunities working in favor of the Industrial Microbiology industry?



This report on the global Industrial Microbiology Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Industrial Microbiology market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Industrial Microbiology market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Industrial Microbiology industry to give an overall analysis.



Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, Danaher Corporation has completed the acquisition of the Life Sciences subsidiary of General Electric Company. The corporation will be renamed Cytiva as part of Danaher, which will be a separate operating entity within the Life Sciences division of Danaher.

The reaction consumable segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 7.0%, since this category of products extensively used to determine the origin of infections.

During the forecast period, the sterility test is anticipated to hold the largest market. Sterility testing is essential for surgical devices, pharmaceutical products, drugs, skin materials, and other products that tend to be sterile or free from viable microorganisms.

Over the forecasted timeline, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is expected to dominate the market. The most beneficial effect of microbiology on the pharmaceutical industry is the development of antibiotics.

During the forecast timeframe, North America is anticipated to lead the market with a CAGR of 7.0%. The rapidly growing manufacturing and healthcare sectors in the United States are fueling the growth of the market.

Key participants include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Novamed Ltd, and BioMérieux SA, among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reaction Consumables

Laboratory Supply

Equipment & Systems



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Microbial Limit Testing

Water & Environmental Testing

Sterility Testing

Bio-Burden Testing

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Agriculture

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-microbiology-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Industrial Microbiology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Industrial Microbiology Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Industrial Microbiology Market By Surgery Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Industrial Microbiology Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Industrial Microbiology Market Regional Outlook

Continued…