Industrial PC Market Size, Share, Business Strategies, and Forecast 2023-2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2023 -- The industrial PC market size is expected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2023 to USD 6.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The market growth is driven by factors including high demand for industrial IoT by manufacturing companies and steady move of manufacturing sector toward digitalization.



Additionally, increasing awareness of the benefits of effective IT infrastructure is expected to create growth opportunities during the forecast period. However, high initial investment and risk associated with integration of IPC are challenging the industrial PC industry growth.



The industrial PC market in Asia Pacific to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in Asia and consistent growth in industrial activities in the Pacific region are driving the development of the manufacturing sector in the Asia Pacific. Factors such as increasing investments in energy infrastructure for sustainable growth and favorable government policies related to foreign direct investment (FDI) encourage foreign players to enter the industrial PC market in the Asia Pacific. High-tech medical device manufacturing companies are actively focusing on geographical expansions in Asia Pacific due to the growing demand for healthcare services, increasing health concerns, and rising investments in industrial R&D. This is likely to fuel the growth of the industrial PC market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



The market for Panel IPC to hold largest market share from 2023 to 2028



Panel IPCs have compact chassis, high performance, enhanced flexibility, improved safety control, and user-friendly touchscreens. These IPCs are equipped with powerful processors to achieve high computing power; these PCs offer multiple expansion slots for add-on boards. Panel industrial PCs are easy to deploy for demanding applications across a wide range of industries. In addition, high infrastructure investments in the energy and power (E&P) sector, favorable government policies supporting the growth of manufacturing companies, and rapid industrialization are expected to propel the panel industrial PCs market.



Industrial PC market for process industries to exhibit high market share during the forecast period



The rising demand for cost effective products while reducing the manufacturing cost and increasing market share and strengthening their presence in various region companies are adopting IoT devices. IoT helps acquire and generate a high volume of manufacturing data, which requires equipment such as industrial PCs for data acquisition and process control applications. For instance, Exxon Mobil (US), under its digital initiative, is undertaking IoT projects to make its refineries more efficient, support production, and detect methane emissions from its operations. On the other hand, the industrial PC market in the developing economies of Asia Pacific is expected to gain traction in the near future due to the evolving manufacturing landscape in these countries.



DIN Rail IPC market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



DIN Rail IPCs are compact automation devices with high computing capabilities primarily used in the military, traffic, transportation, industrial, and medical sectors. The growing demand for automation and operational intelligence to optimize production and the increasing focus on improving asset and workforce management fueling the demand for DIN Rail IPCs in process and discrete industries. The US is the major contributor to the growth of the market in North America. The region witnesses the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in different manufacturing industries. Ever-evolving manufacturing operations demand compact automation devices with high computing capabilities. This, in turn, augments the use of DIN rail IPCs.



Key Market Players



Advantech Co., Ltd., (Taiwan), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), IEI Integration Corporation (Taiwan), Siemens (Germany), B&R Automation (Austria), Kontron (Germany), Avalue Technology Incorporation (Taiwan), DFI (Taiwan), NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., (Taiwan), and American Portwell Technology Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Rockwell automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), AAEON Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Acnodes Corporation (US), Aditech ICT Pvt. Ltd. (India), ADLINK Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Contec Co. Ltd. (Japan), Crystal Group Inc. (US), OnLogic Inc. (US), Protech Systems Co., Ltd., (Taiwan) and VarTech Systems (US) are some of the key players of industrial PC companies.