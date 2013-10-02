Industrial Phenols Market Analysis Report with Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019 Available at Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Industrial Phenols Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



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Phenol, also known as carbolic acid, is a white crystalline organic compound which is volatile in nature. It is an important industrial commodity as its derivatives are key ingredients in making a wide range of industry products. Phenol and its derivatives are mostly used to make polycarbonates, epoxy resins, Bakelite, nylon, phenolic resins, detergents, herbicides, and pharmaceutical drugs. Its major use that comprises two-third of its production involves the conversion of its derivatives to plastic. The main chemical derivative and the largest market for phenol is bisphenol-A (BPA).



The global demand for the industrial phenol market has been steadily increasing over the last few years mainly because of the demand for its derivatives from the end-use segment. The derivatives of phenol namely bisphenol-A, phenolic resins, and caprolactam together accounted for more than 70% demand for phenol globally in the year 2010. The other factor propelling the growth of the phenol market is the recent growth of the wind energy market. The rise in demand for epoxy resins (derived from phenol) from wind turbine power generators is expected to continue due to the increased global focus on sustainable energy sources in the current high cost crude oil and energy environment.



The growing demand for phenol in China and the Asia-Pacific region provides a wide range of opportunities to the phenol industry. China has emerged as a petrochemical product manufacturer and thus imports a major amount of phenol for producing its derivatives.



This demand in China is also driving the Asia-Pacific region’s demand for phenol. Many manufacturing plants for phenol and acetone derivatives in the Asia-Pacific region are driving the demand for phenol tremendously, thereby compensating for the slow and steady growth in the American and European market.



Some of the major companies involved in the production of phenol and its derivatives are

PTT Phenol, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Bayer Material Science, Mitsubishi Corporation, and Shandong Sheng Quan Chemicals Co. Ltd.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

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- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



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