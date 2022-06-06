Industrial Process End-Use Industry to Lead the Silicone Market During the Forecast Period

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2022 -- The global silicone market size is projected to grow from USD 16.7 billion in 2021 to USD 23.4. billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast year. The market is projected to witness decent growth in the near future, owing to the rising demand from various end-use industries. The increasing demand for personal care and cosmetic products, particularly in APAC, is expected to boost the demand for silicone in the personal care industry.



The silicone market has thousands of companies that thrive in their domestic market. A few of the major players are The Dow Chemical Company (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., (Japan), Elkem ASA (Norway), Momentive (US), KCC Corporation (South Korea), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Gelest Inc. (US), and Innospec Inc. (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as expansion, new product development, joint venture, and merger & acquisition, to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.



New Product Launch accounted for the largest share of all the strategic developments that took place in the silicone market between 2017 and 2020. Key players such as Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive, Elkem ASA, and The Dow Chemical Company adopted these strategies to enhance their business, market presence, and meet consumer demand.



The Dow Chemical Company (US) is one of the leading players in the silicone market. The company has been focusing on organic strategies such as expansion and new product development to maintain its leading position in the market. For example, In September 2018, the Dow Chemical Company announced investment plans to meet the demand for silicone and drive innovation. The low capital intensity, high return-on-investment in its upstream and downstream silicone franchise will accelerate innovation and support the global customer demand. This will further boost high growth in markets, such as high-performance buildings, home and personal care, electrical and industrial, consumer goods and components assembly.



Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) is another major player in the silicone market. In July 2019, the company launched new silicone additives for thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs) under the brand name, Genioplast Pellet 345 during the K 2019 event in Dusseldorf, Germany. In June 2019, the company expanded its silicone elastomer production in China with an annual capacity of 7,000 metric tons. This expansion will support Wacker's future growth path in China and improve the availability of HCR (High Consistency Rubber) in the APAC region.