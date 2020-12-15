New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- The global Industrial Protective Clothing Market is forecast to reach USD 27.82 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is expected that strict legislation related to employee health in developing economies will push demand. Government in the developed economies are concerned about the workers' health and safety. The end-use industries are required by many federal laws and requirements to provide protective garments for employees who work in unsafe conditions. Demand for protective clothing is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the manufacturing, chemical, oil and gas, and construction sectors due to increasing worker safety concerns. It is expected that increased visibility to monitor industrial accidents and deaths in the workplace would further fuel demand.



The latest market intelligence report entails a holistic overview of the Industrial Protective Clothing market, providing the reader with essential conclusive data & information concerning market growth, evaluated on both regional and global levels. The competitive analysis of the report focuses on the leading market players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. Hence, the sample copy of the 'Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market' research report includes a brief analysis of this ever-evolving business sector, encompassing the regional overview, competitive landscape, technological innovations, and future market developments.



COVID-19 Impact Assessment:



The latest report sums up the major changes in the global business sector that took place as a repercussion of the COVID-19 outbreak. Having impacted the global Industrial Protective Clothing market in an unfavorable manner, the pandemic has significantly disrupted the market dynamics and trends. The public health emergency adversely affected the global supply chains and resulted in acute volatility in product prices and demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Industrial Protective Clothing market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report also offers a broad assessment of the pandemic's preliminary and future impacts on this lucrative market.



Regional Landscape:



An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global Industrial Protective Clothing market. The global Industrial Protective Clothing market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.



Competitive Outlook:



The leading contenders in the global Industrial Protective Clothing market are:



Gore & Associates, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Lakeland Industries, Inc., PBI Performance Products, Inc., Royal Ten Cate NV, DuPont, Bulwark FR, Australian Defense Apparel, Teijin Limited, and Ansell Limited among others



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Aramid & Blends

Polyolefin & Blends

Polybenzimidazole

Cotton Fibers

Laminated Polyesters

Others



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Durable

Disposable



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Flame retardant apparel

Chemical defending garments

Radiation protection

Particulate matter

Cleanroom clothing

Mechanical protective clothing

Limited general use clothing



The following timeline is considered for the global market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



