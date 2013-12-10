Industrial Protective Clothing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- The industrial protective clothing market report by Transparency Market Research provides an in-depth analysis of the global industrial protective clothing industry. The report segments the market on the basis of region and application and also provides forecasts and estimates for each segment. The report also analyses demand and supply characteristics of the market by offering a detailed forecast and analysis of volume and revenues for the period 2011 to 2019.



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The chemical industry has been growing at healthy growth rates and hazardous environment in these industries has emphasized the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) such as protective clothing. This is expected to help the chemical defending garment segment to grow at healthy growth rates in the near future. Chemical defending garments is thus the largest segment in industrial protective clothing and accounted for the largest share of the market share in 2012. Various petroleum industries are being pressured by governments to use flame retardant apparel. Such factors are expected to help this segment to increase its market share in 2019. Hence the market share for flame retardant apparel is expected to increase along with the clean room clothing, while the rest of the others are expected to worsen in their market share by 2019.



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) are the major regions covered in this report. Each geographical region has been segmented further on the basis of application. North America was the largest market for industrial protective clothing in 2012 and is expected to retain its dominance in the market share over the next few years. Volume and revenues forecasts and estimates for each segment have been provided for the period 2011 to 2019.



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The report also provides an exhaustive analysis of market share and revenue of companies such as Kimberly-Clark, Honeywell Safety Products, Ansell Protective Solutions and Mine Safety Appliances Company. The report provides a detailed analysis of the various factors influencing the industrial protective clothing industry with the help of Porter’s five force analysis. The analysis also helps to understand the degree of competition in the market. The report also analyses the value chain and the various drivers and restraints of the industrial protective clothing market.



Industrial Protective Clothing Market: Application Analysis



- Flame retardant apparel

- Chemical defending garments

- Clean room clothing

- Others (Limited-use general clothing, etc.)



Industrial Protective Clothing Market: Regional Analysis



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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Orthopedic biomaterials are organic or synthetic materials of biologic composition used for internal fixation of fracture. Biomaterial devices which are manufactured for large number of orthopedic applications are commonly termed as ‘Implants’. These biomaterials help in re-establishing the structural integrity of the damaged bone due to trauma or diseased conditions. Biocompatibility of the material is the primary factor to be considered before its usage in orthopedic applications. Other characteristics on which the success of biomaterials in biological applications depends on the choice of material for its construction, appropriate design, stability and various properties like hardness and tensile strength and their interaction with soft and hard tissues and intra and extracellular fluids of the human body and blood.



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- Metals

- Stainless steels: 316L

- Titanium and titanium-base alloys

- Cobalt alloys

- Non-Metals

- Polymers

- Ceramics

- Composites



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- Orthobiologics

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- Nonconventional modular tumor implants

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One of the major drivers for this market is the vigorous ongoing research in development of biomaterials and its widened scope of applications. Other factors driving the orthopedic biomaterials market include increase in investments for novel development, government initiative of funding and grants, advancement in technologies and increase in elderly population. The key deterrents responsible for curbing the market growth are lack of data for long term performance of clinical studies, stringent regulatory laws, post implantation issues such as fracture fatigue and dicey reimbursement policies.



Some of the key players in orthopedic biomaterials market are Carpenter Technology Corporation, Materion Corporation, Ulbrich Stainless Steel & Special Metals, Inc., Heraeus Medical Components, CeramTec (a subsidiary of Rockwood Holdings Inc.), Ceradyne, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Bayer, Purac Biomaterials, DSM Biomedical, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Cam Bioceramics B.V., Ticona GmbH, Osteotech, Inc., Starch Medical, Inc. and Landec Corporation.



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- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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