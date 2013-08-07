Industrial Protective Clothing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Industrial protective clothing is utilized mainly for reducing health risks at the workplace. Chemical and biological industries are required to continuously formulate new methodologies and techniques in order to develop new safety measures for employees. Industrial protective clothing comprises of fire retardant clothing, chemical defending garments, clothing for clean rooms, and limited-use general clothing.



Growing health concerns and continuously tightening measures for preventing contamination at the workplace are the primary driving factors which are fuelling the market. The technological advancements for developing new fabrics are also stimulating the market growth.



The rising awareness amongst various government bodies in an attempt to protect employees at the workplace is also boosting the market growth. Despite the economic slowdown due to the Greek debt crisis, the industrial protective clothing market has surged with a relative minor fall in sales and revenue. The high cost involved in treating employees’ injury and penalties against non-compliance and violation of OHS laws are driving the market.



The high cost of manufacturing proved to be one of the major restraining factors for the market during the European economic slowdown. However, the improving market conditions are building new opportunities in various industries across the globe.



The rising awareness and regulations are some of the factors developing wide opportunities for the market. Due to the increasing competition and new innovations, major players are becoming active in product innovation and development thereby trying to retain their market share. Europe and the U.S. are estimated to hold the maximum market share and would continue to retain it.



Some of the major participants in the market are Cosalt PLC, Bennett Safetywear, DuPont, LLC Dover, W. L. Gore & Associates, Asatex, Kimberly Clark, Kwintet, Alexandra PLC, Mine Safety Appliances Company, Ansell Protective Solutions (formerly Trelleborg Protective Products), Lakeland Industries, Eurodress, Sperian Protection Group, Sioen Industries, Workrite Uniform, others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



