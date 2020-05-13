Industrial Protective Clothing Market Trends by 2020 : Honeywell International, Lakeland Industries, PBI Performance Products, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Industrial Protective Clothing Market share is slated to grow substantially by the rising awareness regarding fatality occurrence in the accident-prone industries such as mechanical, chemical, oil & gas and construction.



The predominant applications of the industrial protective clothing industry are flame retardant apparels, clean room clothing, limited general-use clothing, chemical defending garments, and mechanical protective clothing. The mechanical protective clothing application segment will achieve a revenue of more than USD 22 billion by 2026, owing to the emergence of durable and light-weight products, which are extensively used for oil & gas and manufacturing industries.



The flame-retardant apparels accounted for a revenue of over USD 1.3 billion in 2015 and will generate lucrative revenue over the coming years, driven by its huge demand across oil & gas petrochemical sectors. The flame retardants apparels are primarily used where risky operations are carried out such as grinding and welding across the foundries like metal forming & forging.



Regionally, MEA industrial protective clothing industry is anticipated to register a growth rate of over 10% over the coming six years, owing to the largest establishment of petrochemical industry across this region. The growing demand for chemical and flame retardant clothing across MEA will influence MEA industrial protective clothing market growth lucratively.



North America industrial protective clothing industry share occupied more than 40% of the global revenue and will grow noticeably over the coming years, driven by the strict safety regulations imposed by the organizations such as NFEA, OSHA, and NIOSH.



Asia Pacific industrial protective clothing market size is predicted to record a CAGR of 15% over the period of 2016 to 2026. The growing investment in the construction sector such as residential buildings, harbors, and airports across this region will augment the industry growth. India, Japan, and China will contribute significantly towards the regional demand.



The industry players will adopt the business strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaboration to sustain the higher market position. The key players in the global industrial protective clothing market are Royal Ten Cate, DuPont, Honeywell, Teijin, Kimberly-Clark, Bulwark FR, Ansell, and W. L. Gore.



