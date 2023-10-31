Industrial PU Elastomer Market : Growth Focusing on Trends & Innovations During the Period Until 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2023 -- The report "Industrial PU Elastomer Market by Type (Thermoset PU Elastomer, Thermoplastic PU Elastomer), End-use Industry (Transportation, Industrial, Medical, Building & Construction, Mining Equipment) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", size is projected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2026 from USD 7.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for highly efficient and lightweight materials in the transportation industry and stringent emission regulations laid by the governments of various countries. Moreover, automobile manufacturers worldwide prefer elastomers over conventional metals as they increase automobile efficiency by reducing fuel consumption, carbon emissions, and engine size. The industrial PU elastomer market is also expected to benefit from the growing demand for replacement of metals and conventional materials in end use industries such as material handling, manufacturing, mining equipment, medical, and building & construction, automotive, electronics, and military & defense.



Based on type, thermoset PU elastomer is estimated to be the largest market in the overall industrial PU elastomer market in 2021.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the low cost and easy availability of thermoset PU elastomers around the world, especially in APAC. On the other hand, the thermoplastic PU elastomer segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment, owing to its exceptional benefits of bridging the gap between flexible rubber and rigid plastics.



Based on end-use industry, transportation is expected to be the largest industrial PU elastomer consumer in 2021.

The industrial PU elastomer market by end-use industry has been segmented into transportation, industrial, building & construction, mining equipment, medical, and others. The transportation segment, in terms of value, dominated the global industrial PU elastomer market. The increasing applications of industrial PU elastomers in the transportation industry due to their properties such as excellent resilience, high mechanical strength, heat resistance, lower shrinkage, high filler capacity, improved abrasion resistance, durability and softness, resistance to hydrolysis, high rigidity, and resistance to chemicals is driving the growth of the segment.



Based on region, APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the industrial PU elastomer market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share amongst other regions in the industrial PU elastomer market in 2020, in terms of value. The transportation and industrial sectors are very prominent in this region because of the availability of raw materials and low labor costs, along with the high demand for transportation equipment. The demand for industrial PU elastomers is expected to grow in this region owing to the expanding industrial and mining sectors, especially in South-East Asian countries.



The key players in the industrial PU elastomer market include BASF (Germany), Dow (US), Huntsman (US), Covestro (Germany), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Lanxess (Germany), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), and Wanhua (China). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, investment, expansion, and mergers & acquisitions.



BASF is a leading player in the industrial PU elastomers business. Its diversified product portfolio reduces its market risks. The company witnessed significant loss of revenue in the first three quarters of 2020 owing to the economic deterioration caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company is successful in maintaining its market position by focusing on high-growth segments. BASF is strategically aiming on expanding its material division by entering into collaborations, and investment & expansion strategies to increase its foothold in industrial PU business. For instance, BASF in collaboration with Meiban creates Elastollan Soft Touch Feel thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) series which enables new design possibilities.



Lanxess is active in the material science domain and caters to the needs of customers by providing innovative materials. The company is taking initiatives to enhance its operational performance and improve profitability and achieve sustainable development. It focuses on improving performances within existing business by undertaking innovation activities across its segments. It also emphasizes on development of customer-focused solutions that satisfies critical end-use requirements, hence is successful to build long-lasting relations with its customers. Recently, Lanxess has completed the acquisition of Chemtura, a US -based company with a total enterprise value of USD 2.8 billion. The company has integrated Chemtura's urethanes businesses with its product portfolio. By this acquisition the company is aimed to expand their geographical footprint in the North American region.



