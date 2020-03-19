Industrial Pumps Market Outlook 2019 by Technology Development, Research Study, Growth Factors, Statistics, Forecasting 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- Industrial pumps are heavy-duty process pumps that are utilized to move several kinds of products such as wastewater, water, petroleum, oil, sludge, slurry, food, and chemicals. These pumps are used to transfer liquids in an industrial setting. There are several industrial applications of these pumps and various types of pump designs cater to different industrial requirements. Owing to the nature of liquids that are used in industrial applications, industrial pumps are available in a wide array of sizes and shapes.



The global industrial pumps market is driven by factors such as the growing infrastructural development globally, high demand for industrial pumps from multiple end-use industries coupled with advancements in production facilities. Moreover, factors such as the increasing number of waste & water treatment plants, rising crude oil production and a growing demand to improve energy efficiency are further expected to propel market growth. However, sluggish economic conditions and low industrial output in certain regions along with stiff competition from low-cost industrial pump manufacturers in developing nations is expected to impede the market growth to a certain extent.



Major Key Players of the Industrial Pumps Market are:

Flowserve Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Sulzer Ltd, SPX FLOW, Inc., Iwaki America, Inc., ITT INC., EBARA CORPORATION, Schlumberger Limited, GRUNDFOS, and Roto Pumps Limited, among others.



Industrial Pumps Market By Functionality:

Based on functionality, the market can be segmented into dynamic pumps and positive displacement pumps. Positive displacement pumps are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to high demand across various end-use industries and their ability to provide a stable flow for measuring & blending, a variety of liquids and chemicals while ensuring dependable and efficient pumping processes.



Industrial Pumps Market By Pump Type:

Based on pump type, the market can be segmented into reciprocating pumps, rotary pumps, centrifugal pumps, diaphragm pumps, and others. Centrifugal pumps are expected to hold a lion's share during the forecast period. This large market share can be attributed to their high utilization in manufacturing units and easy availability.



Industrial Pumps Market By End-Use Industry:

Based on end-use industry, the market can be segmented into mining, energy & power, water & wastewater, oil & gas, chemical, and others. The water & wastewater segment is expected to hold the largest share. Global population growth, urbanization, and rapidly growing manufacturing activities are driving the growth of this segment.



Research objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global Industrial Pumps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

- To understand the structure of the Industrial Pumps market by identifying its various sub-segments.

- Focuses on the key global Industrial Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To analyze the Industrial Pumps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Industrial Pumps industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



