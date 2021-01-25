Industrial Refrigeration Equipments has its applications in poultry & fish processing, refrigerated warehouse, fruit & vegetable processing, processing of beverages, dairy, meat and ice-cream, chemical, petrochemical, & pharmaceutical, and refrigerated transportation.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- They are large scale cooling systems that are used in several places, such as dairy processing, cold food storages and, heavy industries. It has various parts, such as condenser, compressor and evaporator. The evaporator is used to keep the temperature low in refrigeration systems.
Market Drivers
Major propellers of the market are the increasing demand compact and innovative refrigeration systems. Ammonia based refrigeration equipments offer more cooling than the other refrigeration equipments, so the ammonia based industrial refrigeration equipments are estimated to contribute to the market share during the forecast period. Refrigerated warehouse applications and increased demand for frozen and processed food is expected to increase the market share in the coming years.
Regional Analysis
On the basis of regional terminology, the industrial refrigeration equipment market is dominated by the North America region and is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for beverages, fresh food products, and medicines and also government initiatives to reduce the uses of HCFCs and acquire natural refrigerants in numerous refrigeration applications, is estimated to propel the demand for industrial refrigeration equipments in North America.
Top Companies Engaged in the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment's Industry:
Ingersoll Rand
Johnson Controls
Daikin
United Technologies Corporation
Danfoss
GEA Group
Emerson
Mayekawa
BITZER
Lennox International
Yantai Moon
Evapco
Shanghai Reindustry
LU-VE Group
Star Refrigeration
Market Segmentation:
Product Landscape:
- Refrigeration Compressor
- Evaporators Unit
- Industrial Rack
- Heat Exchanger
- Others
Application Range:
- Food & Beverage Production
- Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
- Energy Industry
- Logistics Industry
- Others
Regional Analysis of the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market:
The global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.
