Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Industrial Report: Global and China Cone Beam Computed Tomography Industry 2014 : Now at Market-Research-Reports.biz



The report firstly introduced CBCT basic information included CBCT definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis and influence, CBCT industry policy and plan, CBCT product specification, manufacturing process, product cost structure etc. then statistics Global and China key manufacturers CBCT capacity production cost price profit production value gross margin etc details information, at the same time, statistics these manufacturers CBCT products customers application capacity market position company contact information etc

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And also listed Cone Beam Computed Tomography(CBCT) upstream raw materials equipments and Down stream clients alternative products survey analysis and CBCT marketing channels industry development trend and proposals. In the end, this report introduced CBCT new project SWOT analysis Investment feasibility analysis investment return analysis and also give related research conclusions and development trend analysis of Global and China CBCT industry. In a word, it was a depth research report on Global and China CBCT industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from CBCT industry chain related technical experts and marketing engineers during Research Team survey and interviews.



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Table of Contents

Chapter One CBCT industry introduction 1

1.1 CBCT definition 1

1.2 CBCT Classification and application 6

1.2.1 CBCT Classification 6

1.2.3 CBCT application 9



Chapter Two China and global CBCT industry market analysis 13

2.1 International CBCT industry market analysis 13

2.1.1 International CBCT industry market development 13

2.1.2 CBCT product and technology development 13

2.1.3 CBCT competitors analysis 14



Chapter Three CBCT Development Environmental Analysis 17

3.1 China Economic Environment Analysis 17

3.1.1 China GDP Analysis 17

3.1.2 China CPI Analysis 18

3.2 European Economic Environmental Analysis 20

3.3 United States Economic Environmental Analysis 21



Chapter Four CBCT Industry Development Policy and Plan 24

4.1 China Government Policy and Plan 24

4.2 China Province Local Government Policy and Plan 25



Chapter Five CBCT technology and cost structure 43

5.1 CBCT product parameters 43

5.2 CBCT technology analysis 45

5.3 CBCT cost structure analysis 45



Chapter Six 2010-2017 CBCT Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast 46

6.1 Global CBCT Capacity Production Production Value Statistics 46

6.2 China CBCT Manufacturers Capacity Production Production Value Statistics 63

6.3 USA CBCT Manufacturers Capacity Production Production Value Statistics 71



Chapter Seven CBCT Manufacturers Research 89

7.1 Danaher 89

7.1.1 Company information 89

7.1.2 CBCT Product information 94

7.1.3 CBCT Capacity Production Price Gross Margin 107



Chapter Eight Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis and Influence 272

8.1 Upstream Industry Analysis 272

8.2 Down Stream Demand Analysis and Influence 278



Chapter Nine CBCT Industry Development Trend 283

9.1 2014-2018 CBCT Industry Development Trend 283

9.2 2014-2018 Market Prediction 285

9.3 2014-2018 Technology Development Trend 286



Chaper Ten CBCT New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis 289

10.1 CBCT Project SWOT Analysis 289

10.2 CBCT New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis 289

Chapter Eleven Global and China CBCT Industry Research Conclusion 291

Tables and Figures

Figure Technology principle of fan beam and cone beam 3

Figure CBCT workflow 3

Figure CBCT product picture 4

Figure CBCT Product structure 5

Figure image of 6 in and 9 in FOV CBCT 7

Table Imaging field size of oral CBCT (images from Hitachi Medical) 7

Figure CBCT image scale with different FOVs 8



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