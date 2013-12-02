Industrial Report: Global and China Laser Equipment Market Competitive Landscape and Processing Industry Research Report, 2013 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Global and China Laser Equipment and Processing Industry Report, 2013 - 2017



The European and American economic crisis, Asian economic slowdown and a number of other factors have impacted the development of global laser industry, and reduced the growth rate of global industrial laser sector to single digit. The growth rate of global laser system market declined from 16% in 2011 to 6% in 2012, and is expected to further drop to around 4% in 2013.



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As a global processing and manufacturing center, China has continuously expanded the installation of laser processing equipment and occupied more than 10% of the global market. However, due to the weak downstream demand, the growth rate of Chinese laser equipment market in 2012 and 2013 both fell to below 10%. Among major enterprises, only Han’s Laser Technology and Shenzhen Sunshine Laser and Electronics Technology have achieved business growth, other enterprises have realized a little growth or negative growth. With continuous upgrading of processing and manufacturing industry, it’s expected that the laser industry will see recovery growth and business performance will pick up in 2014 and 2015.



Han’s Laser Technology is China’s largest laser equipment manufacturer with the most complete products. Despite the laser industry downturn, Han’s Laser Technology has maintained rapid growth, and achieved a year-on-year revenue growth rate of 18.53% in the first half of 2013. In particular, the revenue from high-power laser cutting equipment, laser welding equipment and laser cutting equipment rose by 77.13%, 13.32% and 35.03% year on year respectively.



Shenzhen Sunshine Laser and Electronics Technology is China’s largest laser processing service company with the most complete business types. It occupies big shares in the laser template processing and laser forming service markets, which are expected to hit 21% and 13% respectively in 2013. In the first half of 2013, the growth rate of its revenue from laser forming services, HDI drilling and UV drilling reached 41.63%, 119.33% and 575.08% respectively, displaying strong growth momentum.



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Table of Content



1. Overview of Laser Industry

1.1 Laser

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Development History

1.2 Optical Master

1.2.1 Definition

1.2.2 Classification

1.2.3 Development Trends

1.3 Laser Equipment

1.3.1 Definition

1.3.2 Classification

1.3.3 Certification

1.4 Laser Processing

1.4.1 Definition

1.4.2 Classification



2. Global Laser Equipment Market

2.1 Market Size

2.2 Regional Distribution

2.3 Market Segments

2.4 Representative Enterprises

2.5 Applications



3. Chinese Laser Equipment Market

3.1 Industry Policies

3.2 Business Models

3.3 Market Size

3.4 Representative Enterprises

3.4.1 Overview

3.4.2 Main Enterprises Operations

3.5 Regional Distribution

3.6 Development Prospect

3.6.1 Positive Factors

3.6.2 Negative Factors



4. Market Segment

4.1 Laser

4.1.1 CO2 Laser

4.1.2 Solid Laser

4.1.3 Fiber Laser

4.2 Laser Process Equipment

4.2.1 Laser Cutting Equipment

4.2.2 Laser Welding Equipment

4.2.3 Laser Marking Equipment

4.2.4 Laser Engraving Equipment

4.3 Laser Medical Equipment

4.3.1 Global Laser Medical Equipment Market

4.3.2 Chinese Laser Medical Equipment Market

4.4 Laser Holography



5. Import and Export of Major Laser Equipment Products

5.1 Tariff Rate

5.2 Import & Export Market

5.3 Laser

5.4 Laser Printer

5.5 Electron Beam and Laser Automatic Welding Machine



6. Laser Processing Market

6.1 Overall Market

6.1.1 Market Size

6.1.2 Industry Profit

6.2 Market Segments

6.2.1 Laser Templates Processing

6.2.2 Precision Metal Parts Processing

6.2.3 FPC Converting

6.2.4 Laser Drilling

6.3 Prospect

6.3.1 Positive Factor

6.3.2 Negative Factor



7. Key Global Laser Equipment Manufacturers

7.1 TRUMPF

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operation

7.1.3 Laser Business

7.1.4 Development in China

7.2 ROFIN

7.2.1 Profile

7.2.2 Operation

7.2.3 Laser Business

7.2.4 Development in China

7.3 Coherent

7.3.1 Profile

7.3.2 Laser Technology

7.3.3 Operation

7.3.4 Development in China

7.4 PRIMA

7.4.1 Profile

7.4.2 Operation

7.4.3 Laser Business

7.4.4 Development in China

7.5 IPG

7.5.1 Profile

7.5.2 Operation

7.5.3 Development in China



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8. Key Chinese Laser Equipment Manufacturers

8.1 Han\'s Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

8.1.1 Profile

8.1.2 Operation

8.1.3 Laser Business Overview

8.1.4 Laser Business Segments

8.1.5 Production Capacity

8.1.6 Business Performance Prediction

8.2 Wuhan Golden Laser Co., Ltd.

8.2.1 Profile

8.2.2 Operation

8.2.3 Development of Laser Business

8.2.4 Procurement of Raw Materials

8.3 Huagong Tech Company Limited

8.3.1 Profile

8.3.2 Operation

8.3.3 Laser Business

8.3.4 Major Subsidiary and Client

8.3.5 Development Strategy

8.4 Daheng New Epoch Technology, Inc.

8.4.1 Profile

8.4.2 Operation

8.4.3 Laser Business

8.5 AVIC Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd.

8.5.1 Profile

8.5.2 Operation

8.5.3 Laser Business

8.6 Siasun Robot and Automation Co., Ltd.

8.6.1 Profile

8.6.2 Operation

8.6.3 Laser Business

8.7 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser and Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

8.7.1 Profile

8.7.2 Operation

8.7.3 Laser Processing Business

8.7.4 3D Printing Business

8.8 Castech Inc.

8.8.1 Profile

8.8.2 Operation

8.8.3 Laser Business

8.8.4 Major Client

8.8.5 Development Strategy

8.9 Wuhan Dahua Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

8.10 Jiangsu Shuguang Photoelectricity Co., Ltd.

8.11 Beijing Institute of Opto-electronic Technology

8.12 Chutian Laser Group

8.13 BOYE Laser

8.14 Beijing Kaitian Tech. Co., Ltd.



9. Summary and Forecast

9.1 Industry Summary and Forecast

9.2 Enterprise Summary and Forecast



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